Former Wausau babysitter sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing 2-month-old boy, injuring 11-month-old girl

WAUSAU – A former babysitter convicted of killing a 2-month-boy and hurting an 11-month-old girl was sentenced Tuesday in Marathon County Circuit Court to 40 years in prison.

Marissa M. Tietsort, 31, of Wausau, will spend 37 years in prison for the death of Benson and three years for hurting the baby girl.

Marathon County Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson said the families of the two babies were justified in considering Tietsort a monster.

“What you have done to these two families is depraved,” Jacobson said.

Tietsort apologized to the two families. She said Oct. 18, 2018 — the day she killed Benson, put him in his snowsuit and cap, and gave him back to his mother without saying anything — was the worst day of her life.

Tietsort said, if she could go back to that day, she would have told Benson’s mother what happened. She didn’t deserve to find out herself at a laundromat, Tietsort said.

Jacobson said Oct. 18, 2018, may have been a bad day for Tietsort, but it was the worst day for Benson.

“It was the day he died,” Jacobson said.

Jacobson ordered the two sentences to be served consecutively to each other. He ordered Tietsort to spend 20 years on extended supervision after she gets out of prison.

According to the criminal complaint, Tietsort did not call police when the 2-month-old boy she was babysitting died in her care on Oct. 18, 2018. Instead, prosecutors accuse Tietsort of dressing him up in a snowsuit and taking him to McDonald's before giving him back to his mother without telling her he died.

When the mother picked up her children from Tietsort a few hours before, the baby's hat was pulled down over his eyes, and the mother thought he was sleeping, according to the complaint. When she arrived at a laundromat in the 900 block of North Third Avenue, she discovered he wasn't breathing.

Police responded at 9:45 p.m. Oct. 18, 2018, to a report of a baby not breathing at the laundromat, where they found the infant's mother giving him CPR on a table, according to the complaint.

Early the next morning, police found Tietsort at a Wausau hotel, according to court documents. Prosecutors say she told an officer she was home alone with the children when the baby died but didn't call for help. Instead, prosecutors say, she put him on the floor in a hallway, dressed him in a snowsuit, put him in a car seat and took him to McDonald's with the other children and her boyfriend.

When the mother picked up the children, Tietsort didn't tell her the baby died, prosecutors allege in the complaint. Tietsort then went swimming at a hotel with her boyfriend and son.

An autopsy showed the infant suffered multiple injuries to his head and a broken tailbone, according to the complaint.

In an unrelated case, Tietsort was babysitting an 11-month-old girl in August 2018 when the baby suffered injuries to her face that looked like rug burns, according to the complaint. Tietsort said the girl hurt herself falling off a couch, but doctors told police the injuries, though superficial, were not the kind that come from such a fall.

This article originally appeared on Wausau Daily Herald: Former Wausau babysitter Marissa Tietsort sentenced to 40 years