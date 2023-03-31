Former Wausau man gets life in prison for killing 3-month-old son in 2021

WAUSAU −A 41-year-old former Wausau man was sentenced Friday to life in prison for killing his 3-month-old son in 2021.

Marathon County Circuit Judge Gregory Strasser ruled that Ronnie D. Lofton, whose current address is listed as Elhart, Indiana, was not eligible to be released on extended supervision in the future. Strasser also ordered Lofton to pay $622 in restitution.

In January, a jury found Lofton guilty of first-degree intentional homicide for the death of his son on Jan. 9, 2021.

According to the criminal complaint, Lofton was caring for his 3-month-old son on Jan. 9, 2021, while the baby's mother was at work. The baby's mother said they were sleeping in the bedroom she shared with Lofton when she got home.

Lofton was asleep when the baby's mother went to visit her mother and then get groceries. The woman told police she cooked dinner when she got home and took a plate to Lofton, who was sleeping in the bedroom, according to the complaint.

The woman said she heard a strange sound coming from the baby and went to check on him. The baby had one eye open and one closed. The woman said the open eye looked strange, and she told Lofton she thought something was wrong, according to the complaint.

The mother and Lofton took the baby to an emergency room. The baby was later taken to Marshfield Medical Center. Doctors contacted police, saying the baby suffered what they believed to be intentional injuries, according tot he complaint. The baby's brain was deprived of oxygen, and he suffered an injury to the left side of his head.

The baby died from the injuries, and an autopsy determined he had suffered blunt force trauma to his head that the doctor did not believe could have been caused by accident, according to the complaint.

Lofton told police he did not hurt the infant and did not know how the injuries happened. He later called police and said they should talk to one of the children who was home. Lofton said he left the baby with a 10- and a 12-year-old child while he dropped off a 17-year-old girl at work.

All three children told police they did not touch the baby the day he was injured. The 10- and 12-year-olds both reported that the baby crying loudly had woken them in the afternoon. Both children said they went back to sleep.

Police verified that the mother went to work, then visited her own mother and went to the grocery store on the day someone hurt the 4-month-old boy, according to the complaint. Officers also verified the 17-year-old girl didn't leave her job that day.

When police went back to the home, Lofton locked himself in a bathroom, according to the complaint. It took officers about a half hour to get him to come out. Police say they found Lofton, who is a convicted felon, was carrying a folding knife and he had drug paraphernalia.

Lofton pleaded guilty to drug paraphernalia possession, carrying a concealed knife and misdemeanor bail jumping prior to his January trial.

