Former Wausau substitute teacher found not guilty of 2019 assault charges

WAUSAU − It took a jury less than an hour to find a former Wausau substitute teacher not guilty of assaulting two students in 2019.

Zachary J. Robins, 28, of Weston, was charged in October 2019 with two counts of first-degree sexual contact with a person under the age of 13. His trial started Tuesday, and the jury found him not guilty of the charges just before 11 a.m. Thursday.

Marathon County Circuit Judge Michael Moran ordered the charges dismissed and a $1,000 cash bail previously posted by Robins returned to him.

According to court documents, two girls − one age 8 and the other 7 − reported that Robins touched them inappropriately while helping them with schoolwork when he worked as a substitute teacher at Riverview Elementary.

Robins had been hired through Parallel Education, a company retained by the Wausau School District in the summer of 2019 to manage substitute teachers and staff. The agency fired him following the accusations.

