Former Wausau therapist pleads not guilty to charges of sexual contact with client

WAUSAU − A 52-year-old former therapist pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges he had inappropriate sexual contact with a client.

Aaron A. Mielke Sr., of Rothschild, pleaded not guilty to the charges of sexual exploitation by a therapist and third-degree sexual assault. Mielke currently is free on a $10,000 signature bail.

According to the criminal complaint, on the morning of Aug. 1 a woman went to the Comprehensive Treatment Center, 210 Washington St. in Wausau. While there, Mielke asked her to come to his office.

Once the woman was inside the office, Mielke turned on a noise machine, then he shut and locked the door, according to the complaint. The woman had an energy drink in one hand and keys in the other hand. Mielke approached the woman, hugged her and took the items from her hands.

Mielke lifted the woman's arms above her head. He then placed his hand inside her pants and touched her inappropriately, according to the complaint. He removed his hand and told her he would be thinking about her all day and hoped she would think about him too.

The woman said she felt because she was a recovering addict and Mielke was an authority figure and a counselor in the clinic, no one would believe her. She said she had struggled to maintain a healthy relationship with the clinic to continue to receive treatment.

If Mielke is convicted, he faces a maximum sentenced of 12 ⅟₂ years in prison. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 24.

Wausau Comprehensive Treatment Center issued a statement following the charges being filed that stated they had ended Mielke's employment at the clinic and were cooperating with law enforcement officers in the matter.

