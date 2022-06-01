Former Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah will not face charges in fatal 2016 Jay Anderson Jr. shooting

Nearly six years after Jay Anderson Jr. was fatally shot inside his car, two special prosecutors announced Wednesday they would not charge former Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah with the shooting.

Their decision came after Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Glenn Yamahiro announced in July 2021 that he had found probable cause that Mensah committed homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon in the shooting.

Yamahiro picked Milwaukee-based attorney Scott Hansen and La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke to review the shooting, but the prosecutors said Wednesday they didn't believe there was enough evidence to charge Mensah with a crime.

Hansen said he didn't believe a jury would rule that Mensah didn't act in self-defense during the shooting.

“We believe the evidence will not permit that," Hansen said Wednesday morning.

Hansen said they showed dashcam video from the incident to several people, many of whom said it appeared Mensah acted in self-defense.

After the decision was announced, Kimberley Motley, the attorney for the Anderson family, asked Yamahiro to appoint new special prosecutors, as she didn't believe the special prosecutors had the right to override Yamahiro's earlier decision.

"We believe that there are still a lot of unanswered questions," Motley said.

Yamahiro denied that motion. Even so, he said he believed Mensah "created a risk" that led to the shooting.

"The burden on the prosecutors ... is that charges not be brought against anyone, including police officers, unless the prosecutor says they can bring a charge against a reasonable doubt," Yamahiro said.

"I continue to believe that this entire tragedy was avoidable," Yamahiro added.

Jay Anderson Jr.'s mother, Linda, spoke to a filled courtroom after the decision.

"I believe that this court hearing and all the money we spent was for nothing," Anderson said.

"I'm not stopping until that man (Mensah) is behind bars, where he needs to be," she added.

Hansen and Gruenke could have charged Mensah with homicide by the negligent handling of a dangerous weapon in the shooting. Or they could have opted to file different charges.

Gruenke and Hansen spent months speaking to more than 30 people for their review, including police officers, use of force experts and witnesses. They also reviewed police reports, evidence and other documents related to the case.

Joseph Mensah was hired as a detective for the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department in January 2021.

Mensah's background

Mensah shot and killed three people in the line of duty during a five-year span while he was employed with the Wauwatosa Police Department. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office ruled all three shootings justified self-defense, including the 2020 shooting of 17-year-old Alvin Cole.

Mensah is now serving as a detective for the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department. He agreed to a $125,000 separation agreement with the city of Wauwatosa in November 2020, after he was suspended by the police and fire commission in July of that year. That suspension came after a citizen complaint was filed by Anderson's family.

Police officers investigate the scene at Madison Park, near 100th St. and Glendale Ave. on Thursday, June 23, 2016 after Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah.shot and killed Jay Anderson Jr. while the officer was investigating a suspicious car parked at a park on the north end of the city.

Motley used a rare legal process to pursue charges against Mensah in connection with the shooting.

Under Wisconsin law, if a district attorney "refuses or is unavailable to issue a complaint, a circuit judge may permit the filing of a complaint." Before the court can do that, the judge must find probable cause to believe that a person should be charged with an offense.

After District Attorney John Chisholm decided not to file charges against Mensah in 2016, Anderson's family sought a federal review for a civil rights violation. In February 2017, the U.S. Attorney's Office for Eastern Wisconsin declined to prosecute Mensah.

Kimberly Motley, attorney for the Anderson family, speaks at a news conference Wednesday after Judge Glenn H. Yamahiro announced that there is probable cause to charge Joseph Mensah, former Wauwatosa police officer, in the 2016 fatal shooting of Jay Anderson Jr.

The John Doe hearings

During four hearings in 2021, Motley brought several witnesses to testify about the 2016 shooting, trying to prove that the shooting was unreasonable.

She argued that there's probable cause to charge Mensah with second-degree reckless homicide and homicide by the negligent handling of a dangerous weapon.

Mensah was alone in his squad car on June 23, 2016, while patrolling Madison Park overnight.

Anderson was sleeping in his car at 3 a.m., but when Mensah approached the vehicle, he said, he saw Anderson reaching for a gun. Dashcam video from Mensah's squad shows the officer shooting into Anderson's parked car.

Mensah told investigators he saw a handgun on Anderson's passenger seat.

He said he drew his service weapon and ordered Anderson to raise his hands and not to reach for the weapon. Anderson raised his hands, but at least four times he started to lower his right arm while leaning toward the front passenger seat, where the gun was, according to the investigative report.

In his July 2021 decision, Yamahiro said he didn't believe Anderson's intent was to harm or shoot Mensah during the incident.

"This record is filled with testimony of alternative choices, that Officer Mensah could have chosen to de-escalate the situation, or recover the weapon, without shooting Mr. Anderson," Yamahiro said.

The Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission also hired former U.S. Attorney Steven Biskupic in July 2020 to conduct an independent investigation into the incident. Biskupic's report, released in October 2020, said Mensah did not violate department rules in the fatal shooting but also raised concerns, including Mensah previously calling the events "hazy." There also remained "ambiguity" over Anderson’s intention, Biskupic said.

The incident was also previously investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department, the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, the U.S. Attorney's Office and the Wauwatosa Police Department.

