Former Waverly recreation director pays back more than $16K in official misconduct plea

The former Parks and Recreation director for the Village of Waverly was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge and has paid back more than $16,000 to the municipality in a guilty plea to official misconduct.

David Shaw, 67, who served as the Waverly recreation director from 2015 until his resignation last month, admitted to misappropriating $16,525 in village money and altering and destroying Recreation League receipts and records to cover what he diverted, according to New York State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli.

Shaw’s guilty plea followed a joint investigation by DiNapoli’s office, the Tioga County District Attorney’s Office and New York State Police.

Shaw, of Sayre, Pennsylvania, was responsible for collecting funds for child sports registrations, fundraisers, tournaments and field trips, officials said.

Investigators said a forensic analysis and review of recreation records uncovered that Shaw collected cash regularly, but failed to deposit all the money into village accounts. Officials said $16,525 in cash collected by Shaw between November 2015 and August 2018 was unaccounted for.

“Mr. Shaw shamelessly altered records to cover up his misappropriation of money meant to support the children of his community for his own benefit,” DiNapoli said. “I thank Tioga County District Attorney Kirk Martin and the New York State Police for partnering with my office to hold Mr. Shaw accountable for betraying the public trust.”

New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said Shaw's arrest and prosecution "should serve as a reminder that defrauding of any amount will be met with multi-agency collaborative investigations resulting in indictments and arrests."

Shaw was sentenced by Judge Richard Gorman in Waverly Village Court.

Prosecutors said Show paid full restitution of $16,525 in connection with case.

