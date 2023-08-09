Former Wawasee athletic director charged with public indecency

Aug. 8—ELKHART — A former Wawasee High School teacher and administrator is facing potential criminal prosecution for sexual misconduct.

Cory Schutz was arrested Saturday on charges of dissemination of matter harmful to a minor and public indecency.

Schutz, who lives in Elkhart, was arrested and booked into the Elkhart County Jail Friday at 11 a.m. He was arrested in connection with an incident that occurred July 24 at Culver's, located at 2915 Brittany Ct. Schutz allegedly exposed himself in the drive thru in the presence of a teenage female.

The case has been forwarded to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office for review of formal criminal charges.

Schutz worked as a teacher at Wawasee High School from 1997 to 2014. In 2016, he came on as the athletic director before resigning in June 2021.

Syracuse native Melissa Kitson attended Wawasee High School her freshman and sophomore years in 2001 and 2002. She said when she found out she was in one of his classes, other girls told her to "be careful because he's handsy or he'll look down your shirt."

Kitson said Schutz rubbed her the wrong way in school, but she didn't think about him once she transferred to Goshen High School. It wasn't until her daughters began going to Wawasee High School in 2020 that she realized he was still there.

"You stay away from him," she told her kids. "Tell your friends to stay away from him."

In 2020, Emma Rager started a Change.org petition to remove Schutz from Wawasee Community Schools. Kitson signed the petition, saying that there are almost 5,000 signatures with 60 women coming forward with experiences with Schutz.

Kitson is a survivor of sex abuse, so she has been very outspoken about the situation. She said she spoke to the principal of Wawasee to discuss multiple things including Schutz.

"It just scares me because I'm 38 and still dealing with the effects [of sex abuse]," Kitson said. "And I just really hope that the school and him and the administration are held accountable."

Story continues

In regard to the arrest, Wawasee superintendent Stephen Troyer released this statement: "We are extremely disappointed in his recent actions, and our collective sympathy is extended to the young person who witnessed his misconduct. None of his actions leading to his arrest relate in any way to his tenure as a Wawasee Community Schools employee. We will fully cooperate with any investigation and future prosecution if requested by law enforcement officials."

In the press release, Troyer also noted that Schutz has not been employed by Wawasee Community Schools since June 2021. He was placed on administrative leave Aug. 27 during a four-month investigation by the Indiana State Police and the Kosciusko County Prosecutor's Office.

After this time, it was determined that charges would not be filed against Schutz. He was permitted to work at Wawasee remotely and off campus between March and May 2021.

Kitson said her main concern is that since Schutz resigned, "now he can go to another school system and them not have any idea."

She was "elated" when she heard of his arrest, and she is hopeful it means he won't be able to work in schools anymore.

"I just want Wawasee to take this and say, 'You know what, we need to make some changes,'" she said, "whether they need to change staffing or policy."

If Schutz's $15,000 bond is not posted, his hearing will take place Thursday at 1 p.m. If bond is posted, his hearing will be Aug. 17 at 3 p.m.