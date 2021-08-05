Former Wayne County deputy jailer arrested on 30 counts related to contraband

Aug. 5—A McCreary County man who had been working at the Wayne County Detention Center has been charged on multiple counts related to bringing illicit substances into the jail.

Jonathan D. Thacker, 35, of Whitley City, was arrested by the Monticello Police Department July 15 on a warrant charging him with 15 counts each of first-degree Promoting Contraband and first-degree Official Misconduct.

Thacker is accused of bringing contraband to WCDC inmates on 15 occasions between February 22 and June 23 of this year. Prior to joining WCDC in February, Thacker had been a transport officer for McCreary County.

Wayne County Jailer Ronnie Ellis initiated the investigation after some tobacco products and a small amount of controlled substance was seized in mid-June. Two inmates have also been charged with Promoting Contraband with MPD Chief Joey Hoover adding that additional arrests and charges may be forthcoming.

Promoting Contraband is a Class D felony punishable by 1-5 years in prison. Official Misconduct is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to 12 months in jail.

Thacker is scheduled to be arraigned in Wayne District Court on August 23. He is currently free on a $10,000 property bond.