Former WCCC accountant pleads guilty to theft from school

May 18—A former accountant at Westmoreland County Community College was ordered to serve five years on probation for the theft of more than $54,000 from the school's student government account.

Shirley Ferrenberg, 60, of Unity, pleaded guilty Monday to one felony theft count in connection with the funds police say were stolen dating back to 2013.

According to court records, Ferrenberg had worked at the college for decades when, in 2016, the school's controller discovered money was missing from student clubs fundraising accounts while preparing for an audit. Police said Ferrenberg admitted to the thefts and told investigators she did a "bad thing."

Ferrenberg was fired from her job at the community college immediately after the theft was discovered.

Defense attorney Bill McCabe said Ferrenberg, during her guilty plea hearing Monday morning, offered no explanation for theft.

"She just apologized and said she felt terrible about it," McCabe said. "She lost a job she had for 30 years and now she is a felon."

As part of the plea deal approved by Westmoreland County Judge Tim Krieger, prosecutors dismissed two additional felony theft counts. Ferrenberg repaid the school $54,814 following her arrest and is not required to make any additional restitution payments.

As part of her sentence, Ferrenberg will serve nine months on house arrest.

She had been free on a $50,000 unsecured bond since her arrest in August 2016.

