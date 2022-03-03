Former WCW wrestling star Daffney Unger’s cause of death revealed

Georgia medical examiners have determined how former professional wrestler Daffney Unger, died Sept. 2.

According to autopsy results released Monday, Unger died of a gunshot wound to the chest. The manner of death was ruled suicide. Unger was 46.

In an Instagram Live video posted the night before authorities found her, Unger spoke about being "alone" and spoke about the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or (CTE), and how she wished for her brain to be donated for evaluation.

"Do you guys not understand that I am all alone?" she said. "Do you not understand that?" She later could be heard in the footage saying that she didn’t want to do anything to hurt her brain as she wanted it to be examined and added, "Remember, my brain goes to Boston."

NEW DETAILS EMERGE IN DEATH OF FORMER WRESTLER DAFFNEY UNGER

Unger, whose real name was Shannon Spruill, "had suffered multiple concussions and was concerned about CTE," a Gwinnett County Police Department official told the county's medical examiner office, the report states.

FORMER CHILD ACTOR, MATTHEW MINDLER, SUFFERED FROM 'CRIPPLING ANXIETY' BEFORE HE DIED, MOTHER SAYS

The limited autopsy procedure included an extraction of Unger’s brain. The report further concludes that Unger "had a known medical history of bipolar disorder and multiple previous head injuries," and adds that "the decedent was reportedly not taking her medications anymore."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Following Unger’s concerns, the medical examiner’s report states that her parents, Jean and Quentin Spruill, requested Unger be tested for CTE, a condition that can only be confirmed after death.

Unger's brain has since been taken to Boston University Traumatic Brain Injury Center for analysis, according to the medical examiner.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).