Former Webb City woman's drug trafficking case dismissed

Dec. 8—The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed a drug trafficking charge that a former Webb City woman has been facing for four years.

A charge of first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine filed in June 2018 on Paula Dominguez Garcia, 40, was dismissed Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court.

The charge stemmed from a traffic stop of a vehicle for lane violations on June 22, 2018, in Webb City. Dominguez Garcia, who was driving the vehicle, was arrested on a charge of driving with a suspended license. A search of the vehicle turned up 65.8 grams of meth wrapped in plastic on the floorboard of the passenger side of the vehicle.

Theresa Kenney, the Jasper County prosecutor, said her office dismissed the case in light of the state's prior dismissal of a male co-defendant's case due to a lack of evidence and the consideration the defendant recently completed a sentence assessed on a prior felony conviction in Georgia, where she now resides.