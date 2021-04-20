Former Wedgewood nurse charged with felony appears in court

Brooke McAfee, The Evening News and the Tribune, Jeffersonville, Ind.
·4 min read

Apr. 19—CLARKSVILLE — A local nurse is facing a felony charge after investigators say she administered and removed oxygen from a nursing home resident with COVID-19 without approval from a doctor.

Connie Sneed, 52, appeared before a Clark County court Monday for her initial hearing. Sneed, a licensed practical nurse formerly employed at Wedgewood Healthcare Center in Clarksville, is charged with a Level 5 felony for practicing medicine without a license.

The charge follows an investigation into the death of James Godfrey, a 72-year-old resident who died April 30, 2020 at the facility.

On behalf of Sneed, the court entered a preliminary plea of not guilty. Sneed is not in custody.

Special Judge Susan Orth presided over the hearing at Clark County Circuit Court 1.

The court set future court dates. The pretrial conference is set for May 13, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.; the final pretrial conference for June 24, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.; the status conference for July 22, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.; and the jury trial for August 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m.

The investigation started a few days after Godfrey died at Wedgewood after the administration at the nursing home became aware of a social media post made by Sneed May 1, 2020, the News and Tribune previously reported.

The social media post was listed in a report by the Indiana Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

"I just want y'all to know the hardest thing I've ever done in 28 years start a patient on O2 for 4 days 12 LPM with a non-rebreather mask and I asked him on day 4 if he's tired and he said yes I said do you want me to take this all off for you and let you go and fly with the angels and he said yes," the post read, according to the state report. "I took it all off for him I went in the hallway and cried and I let him go he passed away 1 hour and 45 minutes after I left."

Godfrey was admitted to Wedgewood March 13, 2020, the News and Tribune reported. Patient information for Godfrey noted that medical conditions included dementia and difficulty walking, and there was a Do Not Resuscitate form on file.

Records show that Godfrey's health quickly deteriorated soon after he was diagnosed April 26 with COVID-19. According to the state report, Sneed found Godfrey's oxygen levels to be at 64% on April 28, a level significantly lower than the healthy range of 90% or above.

The records indicate that Sneed then started Godfrey on oxygen without orders or permission from Wedgewood's physicians.

Notes made by Sneed on April 30 show that she later removed the oxygen mask, and the patient died less than eight hours later, the News and Tribune reported.

The incident occurred as the facility faced an outbreak of COVID-19 cases. The News and Tribune reported April 27 that 40 new cases were identified at Wedgewood for a total of 65.

Sneed's employment was terminated May 6 due to violation of the facility's policy and standard nursing practice, according to the state report.

Perry McCall, Sneed's attorney, told the News and Tribune after Monday's hearing that in regards to the defense's approach, he is looking into "protocols we believe were put in place by the nursing home that were detrimental to patients that were in this particular facility."

"I think there's a little bit that's going to come out, and we're going to give that to the state from our standpoint," he said.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull previously told the News and Tribune it was his "conclusion that this nurse was not justified in removing this man's oxygen without consulting with and getting the permission of the supervising physician."

Following Monday's initial hearing, Mull released this emailed statement to the News and Tribune:

"My office will continue the process of pursuing a just result in this matter," he said.

Sneed has an active nursing license, according to state licensing information. She received accreditation in 1992, and the license expires October 2022.

For a Level 5 felony, potential penalties include one to six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Recommended Stories

  • McCarthy to introduce resolution to censure Maxine Waters over "confrontational" comments

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) announced plans to introduce a resolution censuring Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), who over the weekend said protesters should "get more confrontational" if Derek Chauvin is acquitted.Why it matters: Republicans have honed in on her comments, as the judge presiding over the Chauvin trial called her words "abhorrent."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeVideo footage shows Waters telling the press "we are looking for a guilty verdict" in Chauvin's trial."If nothing [happens], then we know ... we've got to not only stay in the streets, that we've got to fight for justice. That I am very hopeful, and I hope that we're going to get a verdict that is a guilty, guilty, guilty. And if we don't, we cannot go away," Waters said. "We've got to stay on the streets," she said when asked what protesters should do if the verdict is not guilty. "We've got to get more active. We've got to get more confrontational. We've got to make sure that they know we mean business."What they're saying: "This weekend in Minnesota, Maxine Waters broke the law by violating curfew and then incited violence," McCarthy tweeted. "Speaker Pelosi is ignoring Waters’ behavior—that’s why I am introducing a resolution to censure Rep. Waters for these dangerous comments."Earlier in the day, the Republican Study Committee derisively called Waters "kerosine Maxine" in a news release.The Republican National Committee also piled on, calling Democrats the "no more policing" party.The other side: Waters accused Republicans of willfully distorting her remarks, telling theGrio she was referring to "confronting the justice system, confronting the policing that’s going on, I’m talking about speaking up." "Republicans will jump on any word, any line and try to make it fit their message and their cause for denouncing us and denying us, basically calling us violent … any time they see an opportunity to seize on a word."Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has stood by Waters, telling reporters she meant confrontation "in the manner of the civil rights movement," per Politico. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Defense criticizes evidence in Kristin Smart slaying arrests

    Lawyers for a father and son charged in the 1996 disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart criticized the evidence used Monday to make arrests, with one saying it was “so minimal as to shock the conscience.” A prosecutor shot back that lawyers for Paul Flores, 44, who is charged with murder, and his father, Ruben Flores, 80, who is charged as an accessory for allegedly hiding Smart's body, had omitted significant details, though he didn't elaborate. Attorney Harold Mesick, who represents Ruben Flores, said the evidence found was ambiguous and there was an innocent explanation for what an expert concluded about what police dug up in his client's backyard.

  • Human-animal hybrid research raises hopes and concerns

    Scientists say cross-species embryos could lead to breakthroughs that save countless lives, but new advances in the field raise major ethical questions.

  • Suspect arrested after manhunt for shooter who killed 3 people at tavern in Kenosha, Wisconsin

    The shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, unfolded early Sunday, leaving three people dead. A person of interest was arrested after a manhunt.

  • ‘Give back her socialist cash’: Democrats pushed to return campaign donations from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

    NRCC launches ‘Socialist Give Back’ website slamming those ‘bankrolled by radical socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’

  • Federal ethics agency won’t certify Kanye West’s financial disclosures from failed presidential campaign

    ‘Birthday Party’ candidate claims exemption from listing Kim Kardashian’s assets, citing ‘no knowledge’ of them

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu says he wants to finish his NFL career in Kansas City

    Mathieu’s impact in KC has been immense. He’s been All-Pro twice.

  • Terrence Floyd reveals he was alone with Derek Chauvin at trial: ‘I was revolted but I did not want to kneel on his throat’

    ‘I didn’t think it would prove a point’, Terrence Floyd tells The Independent

  • Derek Chauvin: Prosecutor defends police while condemning officer who ‘abandoned his values’

    Mr Schleicher said the defendant engaged in assault, not policing

  • Biden news: White House warns Russia of consequences if Navalny dies as John Kerry apologises for Trump

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • GOP members who voted to impeach Trump get flood of donations defying former president’s vow for revenge

    Incumbent Republican lawmakers received record donations in first quarter of 2021 as Trump yet to mobilise base for primary challengers

  • Suspect in custody after fatal triple-shooting in Kenosha bar

    ‘A person of interest has been located and will be criminally charged,’ police say

  • Penske takes majority stake in Austin's South by Southwest festival

    Jay Penske has added another asset to his growing media empire, a 50% stake in the SXSW festival.

  • 7 actors who won Oscars for their first ever film roles

    Stars like Barbra Streisand, Jennifer Hudson, and Anna Paquin won Academy Awards for their debut roles.

  • Afternoon Observer | Intense hurricane season expected, NC State researchers say + Latest COVID info by Charlotte ZIP code

    Happy Monday, Charlotte. Kristen here, offering a handy reminder for those of you who haven’t gotten vaccinated — if you live in North Carolina and you’re above the age of 16, you are eligible to get a COVID vaccine. You might be wondering, “Where can I get mine?” Luckily for you, the Observer’s Hannah Smoot has compiled an often-updated guide to getting a shot in Mecklenburg County. From Novant Health to Harris Teeter to CVS, you have plenty of options around the area.

  • ‘Good jobs for every worker’: Kamala Harris makes pitch for American Jobs Plan in first major policy remarks

    VP makes pitch for ‘good jobs for every worker’ as Biden meets with lawmakers to push $2 trillion infrastructure plan

  • Steady increase in Russian troops in Crimea on Ukraine border, says Pentagon

    The Russian troop presence is now greater than in 2014, when Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula, the Pentagon says.

  • Chauvin Trial Judge Says Maxine Waters Comments Could Lead to Trial Being ‘Overturned’ on Appeal

    The judge in the Chauvin trial stated Monday that inflammatory remarks by Representative Maxine Waters could lead to the trial being “overturned” on appeal. Waters had called for demonstrators to “get more confrontational” and protest in the streets if no guilty verdict was reached in the case. Waters delivered the comments over the weekend ahead of closing arguments in the high-profile case against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who’s been charged with the murder of George Floyd. Chauvin faces three criminal counts, including second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. The defense in the Chauvin case raised an objection that Waters’s comments could be prejudicial to the jury and grounds for a mistrial. In response to the defense attorney’s argument, Judge Peter Cahill said, “I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned.” “We have U.S. representatives threatening acts of violence in relation to this specific case, it’s mind boggling,” defense attorney Eric Nelson said to Cahill. “I wish elected officials would stop talking about this case, especially in a way that is disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch in our function,” Cahill continued. He said that while elected officials are allowed to give their opinions, he wished they would do so in a manner that is consistent with their oath to the Constitution and respectful to a co-equal branch of government. Chauvin trial Judge Peter Cahill responds to defense request for a mistrial over comments by Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA): “I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned.” pic.twitter.com/jPp7zl0iGd — The Recount (@therecount) April 19, 2021 Cahill explained that jury members were already told to sequester themselves from the news cycle, and he trusted that they followed those instructions. Despite Cahill’s dismay with Waters’s comments on the court case, however, he said her words were not enough to constitute a mistrial. Cahill subsequently denied the defense bench’s motion for a mistrial. Waters visited Brooklyn Center, Minn. on Saturday, the suburb where Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old African-American man, was shot and killed by a white police officer during a traffic stop the previous weekend. During a demonstration there, Waters said, “We’ve got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active. We’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.” Since Wright’s death, protests have erupted, prompting the state to mobilize the Minnesota National Guard. In the event that Chauvin was acquitted, Waters vowed to “fight with all of the people who stand for justice.” She added, “We’ve got to get justice in this country, and we cannot allow these killings to continue.” Republican members of Congress quickly responded to Waters’ calls for continued violence and protest in Minnesota. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) described her words as “dangerous.” “Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past,” McCarthy tweeted late Sunday evening. “If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week,” McCarthy continued. Rep. Marjorie Talyor Greene (R-Ga.) called for Waters to be ousted from the House of Representatives for her “continual incitement of violence” and said she planned to introduce a resolution next week.

  • No man-to-man for Prince Charles and Harry as Duke heads back to US

    The Duke of Sussex will return to California without having a private meeting with his father, The Telegraph understands. Many family members had hoped the pair would take the opportunity to spend some time together alone, to air their differences face to face. But despite a 10,000-mile round trip, the Duke was either unable, or unwilling, to pin down the Prince of Wales, who is still coming to terms with the death of his father. While the Duke’s travel plans have not been disclosed, he is thought likely to return home to his pregnant wife, the Duchess of Sussex, 39, and their son Archie, who turns two next month, within the next day or two. The lack of any time spent with his father suggests that feelings over his Oprah Winfrey interview are still running high and the fallout remains raw.