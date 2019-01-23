Former Weinstein Exec David Glasser Launches New Production Company 101 Studios

David Glasser, the former president and chief operating officer for The Weinstein Company, announced on Tuesday that he’s starting his own film production company 101 Studios with COO David Hutkin and the financial backing of investor Ron Burkle. The company has lined up more than $300 million to acquire, develop and produce four to six films a year in the United States, in addition to financing and producing six to eight new television series it has in development. The company has already set up an international sales division. 101 Studios has already closed a $28.5 million television deal with Viacom for the first and second seasons of “Yellowstone,” the Kevin Costner-led western from Taylor Sheridan, which air on the Paramount Network. It is also said to be negotiating domestic rights for “The Current War,” a 2017 film starring Benedict Cumberbatch which has been tied up in The Weinstein Company bankruptcy proceedings. Also Read: David Glasser Accused of Using Harvey Weinstein Scandal to Profit in Court Filing Financial backing for the new shingle comes from Ron Burkle, managing partner of The Yucaipa Companies; entrepreneur and producer Bob Yari; Marc Leder, co-CEO of Sun Capital Partners, Inc.; Marvin Peart of Marro Media Co.; and Dan Schryer, CEO of DCI Data Center Services. East West Bank has also provided substantial financing, including capital for the “Yellowstone” investment. The Weinstein Company fired Glasser, who had been in line to succeed Harvey Weinstein as CEO, for “cause” in Feb. 2018 as the company was in the midst of unraveling following the revelation of years-worth of sexual harassment and assault accusations lodged against the company’s former boss. The Weinstein Company ultimately filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and sold to Lantern Capital for $298 million after a previous expected sale to a group of buyers, led by Burkle and Maria Contreras-Sweet, fell apart due to a lawsuit from New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman accusing the company of civil rights violations. Read original story Former Weinstein Exec David Glasser Launches New Production Company 101 Studios At TheWrap

