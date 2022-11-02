Former Wellesley coach charged with possessing child porn appears in court

A former volunteer coach at Wellesley High School accused of possessing child pornography appeared in court on Wednesday.

Ryan Cook, 44, of Wellesley Hills, was held on $10,000 bail following his arraignment in Dedham District Court, said David Traub, spokesman for Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Police arrested Cook on Aug. 30, 2022 at his home and charged him with possessing child pornography.

Prosecutors had initially asked for $100,000 bail with conditions to stay away and have no contact with children under age 18 and no employment or volunteer work with children, Traub said. Judge Michael Pomarole imposed a $10,000 cash bail with the condition that Cook have no in-person contact with children under age 15 and that he stay out of Wellesley Hills.

The Massachusetts State Police Cybercrimes Investigative unit investigated the case. State investigators became involved after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A pre-trial hearing for Cook is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2023.

