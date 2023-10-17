Former Wellington math teacher accused of sexual relationship with student found dead

WEST PALM BEACH — A former teacher at Wellington High School accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student has died.

Charles C. Maglio, 54, was found on Oct. 1 near his Coral Springs home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a report by the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office.

He was the subject of an investigation by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and faced two felony charges stemming from accusations of sexual misconduct. The Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office dropped the charges in the wake of Maglio's death.

School district records show that Maglio was hired in January 2016 to teach math at Wellington Landings Middle School and moved to Wellington High for the 2020 school year. He previously taught math at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County, according to his personnel file.

Authorities began investigating the teacher in December when a restaurant manager reported Maglio to Wellington's principal for sending flowers to a teen employee at work. A school district detective initiated an investigation then notified PBSO.

The student described multiple sexual encounters with Maglio at his apartment during interviews with investigators. Under Florida law, the age of consent is 18, with those who are 16 and 17 able to consent only to a partner younger than 24.

During a monitored telephone call between Maglio and the teen, Maglio professed his love and said he could not wait for the teen to turn 18, according to his arrest report. However, he deviated from conversations about specific sexual encounters with the teen, the report said.

Maglio self-surrendered to the sheriff's office and self-reported the matter to the school district, Cory Strolla, his defense attorney, said in September.

"We understand that these are serious allegations, but we think that the only thing the state is going to be able to show is that he was more of a mentor to a young (person) who had a terrible home life," Stroll said.

Strolla did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

