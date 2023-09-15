Former Wells Fargo exec avoids jail time + Panthers’ Tarik Cohen on journey back to football

Hey, everyone! Drew here. TGIF!

Former Wells Fargo executive Carrie Tolstedt was sentenced to three years probation for her role in the bank’s sprawling fake sales account scandal.

A federal judge made the decision today that Carrie Tolstedt of Scottsdale, Arizona, will instead get three years’ probation, including six months of home confinement, for her role in the scandal.

Catherine Muccigrosso has more on the sentencing.

Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen, right, catches a pass from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky as Carolina Panthers cornerback Kevon Seymour, left, chases during second quarter action on Sunday, October 22, 2017 at Soldier Field.

“Call Carolina, and see if they could use me,” Tarik Cohen told his agent. “And if they can, then I’m ready.”

Cohen made that call to his agent after playing with his 1-year-old son one day.

“I was just running around the house with my son, out in the yard,” Cohen said with a shrug. “I’d been working out, and I was just feeling more and more like my old self.”

Alex Zietlow with more on Cohen’s return to football.

Dictation on iPhones and voice-to-text on Android devices let users speak to enter and send messages on their phones.

It’s illegal to text and drive in North Carolina, but most smartphones come with features that make it easier to send messages in your car.

Newer vehicles are equipped with technology that allows drivers to send text messages without taking their hands off the wheel. But is it legal?

Evan Moore clears the air.

