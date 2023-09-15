Former Wells Fargo exec avoids jail time + Panthers’ Tarik Cohen on journey back to football
1. Former Wells Fargo executive avoids prison in sentencing for fake sales scandal case
A former executive involved in the Wells Fargo fake sales accounts scandal will not serve any jail time.
A federal judge made the decision today that Carrie Tolstedt of Scottsdale, Arizona, will instead get three years’ probation, including six months of home confinement, for her role in the scandal.
Catherine Muccigrosso has more on the sentencing.
2. New Carolina Panther Tarik Cohen thought ‘it was over.’ His son reminded him it wasn’t
“Call Carolina, and see if they could use me,” Tarik Cohen told his agent. “And if they can, then I’m ready.”
Cohen made that call to his agent after playing with his 1-year-old son one day.
“I was just running around the house with my son, out in the yard,” Cohen said with a shrug. “I’d been working out, and I was just feeling more and more like my old self.”
Alex Zietlow with more on Cohen’s return to football.
3. Is it legal to use talk-to-text while driving in NC? Here’s what the law says
It’s illegal to text and drive in North Carolina, but most smartphones come with features that make it easier to send messages in your car.
Newer vehicles are equipped with technology that allows drivers to send text messages without taking their hands off the wheel. But is it legal?
Evan Moore clears the air.
