Former Wells Fargo executive Tolstedt avoids prison time in fake-accounts scandal - WSJ
(Reuters) -A former Wells Fargo executive Carrie Tolstedt will not serve prison time for her role in the bank's fake-accounts scandal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
A Los Angeles judge on Friday sentenced Tolstedt to three years' probation and six months of home confinement, according to the report, which added that she will also pay a $100,000 fine and serve 120 hours of community service.
Wells Fargo declined to comment.
Tolstedt earlier this year agreed to plead guilty to obstructing a bank examination in relation to the sweeping phony accounts scandal that roiled Wells Fargo in 2016.
