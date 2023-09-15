Former Wells Fargo executive Tolstedt avoids prison time in fake-accounts scandal - WSJ

FILE PHOTO: Wells Fargo Bank branch is seen in New York

(Reuters) -A former Wells Fargo executive Carrie Tolstedt will not serve prison time for her role in the bank's fake-accounts scandal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

A Los Angeles judge on Friday sentenced Tolstedt to three years' probation and six months of home confinement, according to the report, which added that she will also pay a $100,000 fine and serve 120 hours of community service.

Wells Fargo declined to comment.

Tolstedt earlier this year agreed to plead guilty to obstructing a bank examination in relation to the sweeping phony accounts scandal that roiled Wells Fargo in 2016.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Shounak Dasgupta)