Former West Mifflin firefighter accused of sexual assault of 2 teenage girls

Dec. 8—A former West Mifflin firefighter is accused of sexually assaulting two teenage girls in October.

A 14-year-old girl told investigators she was assaulted by Christopher Barker, 20, of South Park, in the banquet hall of the West Mifflin Duquesne Annex Fire Station, according to a complaint filed by West Mifflin police.

Barker, who was a firefighter at the station, also is accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl at her home, according to police.

The girls also told police that Barker sent them explicit messages and images, according to court documents.

Barker is charged with multiple counts including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, indecent assault, aggravated indecent assault and corruption of minors.

He was arraigned Thursday before District Judge James A. Motznik and was placed in the Allegheny County Jail after failing to post $100,000 bail. He faces a preliminary hearing on Dec. 14.

A statement from the Duquesne Annex Volunteer Fire Company said it is cooperating with police and, once informed of the investigation, "promptly removed the individual involved from our organization."

"The actions of one individual do not reflect the values or dedication of the Duquesne Annex Volunteer Fire Company as a whole," the statement read. "We remain steadfast in our commitment to serving and protecting the community, and we will continue to work diligently to maintain the trust and confidence of those we serve."

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff by email at jhimler@triblive.com or via Twitter .