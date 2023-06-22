Former West Penn Twp. pastor charged with indecent assault of three girls from 2007-12

Jun. 22—ORWIGSBURG — The former pastor of a church in Andreas was jailed Wednesday after being charged by West Penn Twp. police with indecent assault involving three juvenile girls between 2007 and 2012.

Marvin Leroy Mosley, 43, of 101 College Ave., Milroy, Mifflin County, was arraigned on two felony counts each of indecent assault of a person under the age of 13 and corruption of minors where the defendant is age 18 or above, and two misdemeanor counts of a person under the age of 16.

Mosley was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Andrew Serina, Orwigsburg, and committed to Schuylkill County Prison unable to post $100,000 straight cash bail.

Serina said Mosley is no longer a pastor at the United Methodist Church in West Penn Twp., but at the time of his arrest was serving at a church outside of Schuylkill County.

In paperwork filed with the court, Police Chief James Bonner said the charges stem from incidents that came to light on April 27 when a 26-year-old woman reported being sexually abused by "Pastor Marvin Mosley" from the time she was about 7 until she was about 15.

The woman said she knew Mosley from around 2003 when her parents became involved in God's Missionary Church in Penns Creek. The woman said Mosley graduated from Penns View Bible Institute and was assigned to their church in 2003.

At one point in 2007, the woman said Mosley touched her inappropriately by putting his hands up under her dress.

Bonner said the woman also reported that two other girls relayed stories that they were assaulted by Mosley.

One was interviewed and reported Mosley having inappropriate contact with her starting when she was about 10.

On May 8, Bonner said, Mosley was interviewed and admitted touching the woman who reported the incident and said it began when he was about 28 and married. He also admitted touching the other two girls, Bonner said.

Bonner said Mosley said he had been married for about seven years at the time and did not know what sex was, adding he was "lost and unfulfilled."

The chief said Mosley reported he had been touching the girls for a time span of 15 years and would go from one "to another."

Bonner said Mosley said he would become sexually aroused when the girls walked into the room and that he did not think anything was wrong by touching them.

The defendant said he would cooperate with the investigation so the victims can get closure.

A preliminary hearing before Serina is scheduled for 2 p.m. July 18.