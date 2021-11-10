Former West Reading councilman sentenced to state prison for robbing pharmacy

Nov. 9—A former West Reading councilman who robbed a Shillington pharmacy of opioids and threatened the pharmacist has been sentenced to state prison.

Kirk J. Mullen, 36, of the 700 block of Holland Square was sentenced Monday in Berks County Court to six to 20 years in state prison for the Sept. 11, 2020, robbery of The Medicine Shoppe, 101 W. Lancaster Ave.

Last month Mullen was found guilty of robbery and attempted delivery of opioids during a bench trial before President Judge Thomas Parisi, who also sentenced Mullen.

Mullen was also sentenced last year for robbing a West Reading pharmacy, and said his addiction to pills prompted the crime.

Investigators gave these details of The Medicine Shoppe robbery:

Mullen taped a threatening note to the front door of the business.

The three-page handwritten note was addressed to the person who found the note, whom the writer referred to as "Doc."

In the message, the writer threatened to harm "Doc," his wife and his children if he did not comply with his demands, holding up a prior homicide in Berks as an example "of what happens when someone tries to be a hero."

The note demanded the victim deliver to him thousands of opioid pain pills and other prescription narcotics to a church parking lot in Reading that evening.

Shillington police asked for assistance from county detectives and city police, who quickly arranged an undercover operation.

At 6:16 p.m., Mullen arrived in the church lot and took possession of a garbage bag purported to hold the contents requested in the note.

Investigators immediately took him into custody.

Mullen was interviewed by county detectives a short time later and admitted writing the note and taping it to the pharmacy door. He blamed his actions on his pill addiction.

Mullen pleaded guilty in September 2019 before Judge Patrick T. Barrett to robbing West Reading Drug Store. He was sentenced to nine to 23 months in the county prison followed by eight years of probation. He received credit for 196 days already served and was ordered to pay $17,224 in restitution.

Story continues

Prosecutors said Mullen, while still a member of borough council, donned a ski mask when he walked into the Penn Avenue pharmacy on Feb. 19, 2019. He didn't display a weapon.

In the days following the robbery, District Attorney John T. Adams said West Reading police identified Mullen as a possible suspect. Surveillance footage showed Mullen had been in the drugstore in the days leading up to the robbery.

Mullen, who was elected to council in November 2017, resigned following his arrest.

Court records show Mullen was on probation on a theft charge when he was arrested in that robbery. He had been charged by Amity Township police on Oct. 5, 2017, with theft of movable property, a second-degree misdemeanor.

Mullen was accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program Feb. 26, 2018. The program gives first-time offenders the opportunity to avoid jail