Former West Tennessee deputy charged with official misconduct, TBI says

A former West Tennessee deputy was indicted for Official Misconduct, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Wednesday.

Edward James Vince assaulted an inmate while serving as a detention specialist at the Madison County Jail, TBI investigators said.

In May 2021, at the request of 28th Judicial District Attorney General Jody Pickens, TBI agents began investigating an allegation involving Vince.

On July 1, 2022, the Madison County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Vince with one count of Official Misconduct.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office no longer employs Vince.

He was taken into custody Tuesday evening and is currently being held in the Chester County Jail.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: