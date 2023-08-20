Former West Virginia police officer indicted for missing K-9 arrested in Henry County

A former West Virginia police officer was arrested after he was recently indicted in connection to a missing police K-9.

West Virginia law enforcement said that 26-year-old Marcus Dudley formerly of South Charleston was arrested on Tuesday at his father’s home in Henry County, according to WCHTV.

The K-9, Chase, reportedly hasn’t been since April.

Dudley was let go from the department after officers said Dudley’s stories about Chase’s disappearance were inconsistent.

Dudley was indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury on three counts of falsely reporting an emergency, two counts of making false statements and obstructing an officer and one count of animal cruelty.

West Virginia law enforcement continues to search for the dog, according to WCHTV.

It is unclear whether the dog is still alive.

Dudley remains in Henry County Jail without bail.

He will eventually be extradited back to West Virginia within the next 90 days for arraignment.

According to the indictment,

