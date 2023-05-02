Former Westchester legislative aid charged with trying to lure minor for sex

A former Westchester legislative aid caught on video attempting to rendezvous with an underage teenage girl has been busted by the feds.

Anand Singh, 33, who worked for the Westchester Board of Legislators, had been flirting with a teen who told him she was 14, according to a criminal complaint, sending lewd and suggestive messages over the dating app Hily since December 2022.

“Young girls rock my world,” he wrote, according to a federal complaint.

The person at the other end turned out to be an undercover adult member of the vigilante group OBL Global, FBI agent Erica Buoncore wrote in an affidavit.

“Daddy’s ready to pop,” he wrote ahead of a hookup meeting he’d arranged with the phantom teen, according to court papers.

When Singh showed up, a member of OBL Global confronted and videotaped him, prompting him to retreat to his car and speed off, according to the federal complaint.

OBL turned the evidence over to the FBI, which used the video and dirty text messages for their investigation.

Singh was arrested Monday and charged with one count of attempting to entice a minor.

“We look forward to investigating the allegations on his behalf,” his lawyer Kevin Conway told LoHud.com.