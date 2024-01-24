Former Westmoreland County doctor accused of using unsanitary needles during injections

A doctor who formerly practiced in Westmoreland County is facing charges after officials say he used unsanitary needles during injections.

According to the Department of Justice, John Park, 67, was a licensed and practicing physician in Scottdale.

Officials said that from an unknown date until July 10, 2019, Park sold and administered nerve block injections to patients which he had mixed and put into syringes under unsanitary conditions in his Monroeville house.

Park faces up to one year in prison, a fine of up to $100,000 or both.

