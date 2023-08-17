Former Westmoreland County man sentenced to prison for 2021 bank robbery

A man formerly from Vandergrift has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for a bank robbery conviction.

According to the Department of Justice, Bradley Mondi, 36, robbed the tellers working at the Apollo Trust Company Bank in North Apollo on July 12, 2021.

Mondi took $6,666 from the bank, officials said.

Mondi was sentenced to 57 months in prison followed a three-year period of supervised release.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Plum House Explosion: What we’ve learned about the 6 victims, the legacies left behind Person killed in hit-and-run on Parkway West GetGo to offer $0.50 per gallon discount on gas starting Thursday; here’s how to get it VIDEO: Nearly 80 animals rescued from ‘deplorable’ living conditions in Jeannette home DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts