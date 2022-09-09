Former Westmoreland prison guard charged in August assault at jail

Sep. 9—A former Westmoreland County Prison guard was arrested Thursday on police accusations that he opened a cell door and permitted two men housed there to attack a third, according to court papers.

County detectives said Brian J. Prinkey, 25, of Connellsville was seen on surveillance video walking away from a discussion with the two men — Vincent T. Green, 30, of New Kensington and Nicholas Haynes, 26, of Mt. Pleasant — then opening the cell door at the Hempfield facility from a control panel.

Prinkey is charged with conspiracy and official oppression. He was terminated, warden Bryan Kline said.

"We took swift action to do so," he said.

Police said Prinkey denied the allegations.

According to court documents, Haynes is charged with conspiracy and aggravated assault. Green faces a single conspiracy count.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital. He told authorities he lost consciousness for about 20 seconds, and most of his injuries were to his torso.

Two confidential informants told detectives Prinkey had a discussion with Haynes and Green at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 20 on C Unit. Police said surveillance video showed Prinkey "has a smile on his face" while walking back to the guard station after the conversation.

About an hour later, Prinkey gave Haynes and Green a thumbs-up signal and opened the door to a cell, where a man was sleeping, according to court papers. Police said Haynes attacked the man while Green watched.

The confidential informants and injured man told investigators Prinkey continued his rounds on the unit while the man was assaulted, eventually coming to the cell and telling Haynes and Green to leave, according to court papers. The injured man was yelling for help during the attack, police said.

Surveillance video showed Prinkey visit a cell where Haynes and Green went afterwards.

Prinkey is free on $100,000 unsecured bail. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records and could not be reached. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 27. He was hired in March and made $43,763 annually, according to the county controller's office.

The other two men were set for arraignment Friday.

Haynes was acquitted last year in an Arnold shooting. He was being held at the jail awaiting trial in connection with two cases, including a robbery and burglary in Greensburg.

Green was at the jail awaiting trial in a drug case filed by Arnold police. Neither man had an attorney listed in the new cases.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .