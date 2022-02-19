A former Weston doctor strangled his girlfriend and killed his father. He got probation

A former Weston doctor has been sentenced to community control probation after a plea bargain convicting him of domestic battery by strangulation and homicide-manslaughter by culpable in violent crimes two months apart in 2018.

Rafael Azulay’s victims were father Asher Azulay, whom Azulay shot dead on May 12, 2018 before trying and failing to take his own life, and the girlfriend who cooperated with authorities after his third arrest on an accusation of domestic violence against her.

Before murdering his father, doctor threatened to put girlfriend in a body bag, cops say

The 47-year-old Azulay will be on that probation until Feb. 17, 2034, according to the Florida Department of Corrections. Corrections says those 12 years for the homicide break down as two years, which Channel 10 reports will be on house arrest, and 10 following years on probation. The one year of probation for the domestic battery will be served at the same time.

Rafael Azulay’s mugshot after his in 2018 arrest following the shooting of his father.

What does Azulay understand and remember?

Azulay has been in the South Florida Evaluation and Treatment Center and Broward County jail while his competency to stand trial was being decided. In the case’s online docket, there are 10 entries for competency/psychological evaluation, all of which are prevented from public view. The last one was on Aug. 3, 2021.

“The defendant’s ability to testify relevantly was unacceptable,” Dr. Barton James wrote in a Nov. 19, 2020 evaluation that noted “memory deficiency and difficulties with concentration and attention.”

James, hired by Azulay’s attorney, Hilliard Moldof, also wrote that Azulay appeared to understand the seriousness of the charges against him and “appeared to understand the plea bargain process.

The arrest report on the battery said his girlfriend told police she hadn’t cooperated after previous arrests against Azulay because he’d said he would “bring her to her mother in a body bag” and he had a gun.

The report also said: “He also warned her he will never go back to jail and will take as many people down as [necessary] before going back to jail.”

Azulay’s online Florida Department of Health profile says the medical license he’d held since March 2003 is “null and void,” meaning it expired after he didn’t renew his status for two renewal cycles.