Former Westwood band director arrested and accused of sexual contact with a student

A former Westwood school teacher was arrested on Friday on charges of aggravated sexual contact with a student and endangering the welfare of a child, the Bergen County Prosecutor's office stated.

Kurt Zimmermann, 55, of Rockaway was previously employed by the Westwood Regional School District as the band director when he allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a juvenile student between the ages of 13 and 17 on more than one occasion, the prosecutor's office stated.

The incidents that occurred in the past took place at Westwood Regional Middle School in Westwood and at Westwood Regional High School in Washington Township, officials said.

The Bergen County's Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit was first contacted by the Hopatcong Police Department regarding alleged sexual conduct on Jan. 3, 2024.

Zimmerman was arrested in Paramus on Friday and is charged with three counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The Rockaway man was held at Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The ongoing investigation is led by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit. Anyone with additional information about this case may contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at 201-226-5532.

The charges mark the second time in a week a former Bergen teacher was arrested and accused of sexual conduct with a student. Amy Dovidio, a former Garfield teacher, was also charged.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Westwood NJ former teacher accused of sexual contact with student