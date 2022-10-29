Former Wewoka Middle School principal arrested after male student reports assault

WEWOKA — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into multiple accusations against the former principal of Wewoka Middle School, sources confirmed Friday.

"We are investigating allegations made by multiple victims," an OSBI spokeswoman said Friday.

Typical "Police Line Do Not Cross" barricade tape, often seen cordoning off crime scenes.

Cody Barlow, 33, was arrested Thursday at his home in Wewoka after a male student accused him of sexual assault, the OSBI announced in a news release Thursday. He has been on leave since Oct. 12.

He has not been charged yet. Seminole County District Attorney Paul Smith said he is likely to recuse his office from any decision on prosecution. "We have people in the office that are connected to witnesses and/or potential victims," the DA explained.

The DA also said he knows of one overt allegation. "The others are questionable circumstances," Smith added. "We'll see. He's presumed innocent."

The OSBI said in the release it began investigating Barlow at the request of the district attorney after being notified that a student was assaulted in the principal's office in September.

"The male child reported to authorities that Barlow had inappropriate contact with him on multiple occasions this school year," the OSBI said. "The behavior escalated in September."

Barlow, a married father, became a teacher in Wewoka in 2013 and a principal in 2020, records show. Barlow also worked with children at the First Baptist Church in Wewoka. The OSBI said he was a youth pastor.

He has been released from jail. His defense attorney could not be reached for comment Friday.

In the release, the OSBI asked to be contacted "if you think your child had inappropriate contact with Barlow." The number of potential victims is six to 10, sources said.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Former principal at Wewoka Middle School arrested