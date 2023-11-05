Former WFISD choir director back in jail

A former Wichita Falls High School choir director convicted of having sex with a student is back behind bars.

Christoper Glenn Jarvis was arrested Saturday on a charge that he failed to live up to the terms of the probation he was granted when he pleaded guilty in March to an improper relationship between educator and student.

Jarvis was arrested on a slew of violations when a probation officer in Denton County, where Jarvis now lives, visited his home on Halloween.

The officer said he discovered Jarvis was handing out candy to children, had his own children at the home, was living in a school zone, had devices capable of connecting to the internet, and was attempting to join a caroling group. All are violations of his probation.

Additionally the terms required Jarvis for find employment, perform 240 hours of community service and pay court fees. He was also sentenced to six months in the Wichita County Jail and required to join a sex offenders treatment program.

The Wichita County District Attorney's Office claims Jarvis failed to go to work, did not arrange to pay his fees and is behind on community service obligations.

Jarvis could have been sentenced to 20 years in prison but was given a 10-year probated sentence instead. The DA's office is now asking that Jarvis be sent to prison for two to 10 years.

He was held without bond Sunday.

A woman told a Texas Ranger she was in a sexual relationship with Jarvis that began in 2017 when she was a student at Old High.

Jarvis was arrested on Sept. 4, 2020.

Despite being arrested and indicted, Jarvis remained on administrative leave with pay at the Wichita Falls Independent School District for at least six months.

