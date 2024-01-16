Former WFYI employee and co-conspirator sentenced in embezzlement scheme

A former WFYI Public Media employee and her co-conspirator have been sentenced after embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from the media company, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Mindi Madison, 53, was sentenced to three years’ probation in April 2023 and ordered to pay $270,876 in restitution – the same amount she and her co-conspirator, Alicia Wilson, were accused of embezzling before their plan was foiled. Wilson, 37, also received three years of probation, with the first 15 months on home detention, along with $270,876 in restitution.

According to court records, the women plotted to embezzle funds from WFYI Public Media into their personal checking accounts. Madison, an accounting specialist for WFYI, used her access to the company’s software to make at least 156 fake claims and invoices for payment under various versions of Wilson’s name.

Wilson, who was not employed at WFYI, then deposited the checks into her bank accounts and later withdrew Madison’s portion.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the more than $270,000 in stolen funds were used for anything from rent, restaurants, groceries and utilities. WFYI previously told IndyStar the embezzlement did not create a serious financial impact because of business insurance coverage. Federal investigators said Wilson's involvement in the plan made it difficult to detect the theft sooner.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Former WFYI employee and co-conspirator sentenced in embezzlement case