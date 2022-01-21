Former WH comms director Anthony Scaramucci's car stolen in Paramus, located in Newark

Sometimes even former White House officials forget to lock their cars.

An SUV owned by Anthony Scaramucci, who was once Donald Trump's White House communications director for 10 days, was stolen from outside a Ridgewood Avenue residence in Paramus Sunday, police said.

Newark police located the Trump ally-turned-critic's car later that day.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz with a "MRSMOOCH" license plate was unlocked when the thief entered and used a spare key fob in the vehicle to start the car, Paramus Police Chief Kenny Ehrenberg said.

The Newark Police Department used GPS tracking to locate Scaramucci's SUV, which was found in the city, a department spokesperson said. Newark Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara and other Newark police officers reunited Scaramucci with his car, according to a department Twitter post.

Liam Quinn is a breaking news reporter for NorthJersey.com. To get breaking news directly to your inbox, sign up for our newsletter.

Story continues

Email: quinnl@northjersey.com

Twitter: @Liam_D_Quinn

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Anthony Scaramucci car stolen in Paramus NJ, found by police