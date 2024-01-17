Funeral services set for former WHIO-TV news director, sports anchor

Funeral services have been set for former WHIO-TV news director and sports anchor is died Monday at the age of 93.

Longtime viewers may remember Dick Bieser who worked at WHIO-TV from 1965 to 1993.

Bieser wore a lot of hats, including news director. Cheryl McHenry remembers when she started working at WHIO-TV in 1981, Bieser was anchoring Sunday night sports, which he did for several years.

Retired anchor Jim Baldridge described Bieser as a wonderful man, who made WHIO-TV one of the most successful news operations in the country.

Bieser died on Jan. 15, 2024, surrounded by his family. He was 93 years old and a Dayton Broadcasters Hall of Fame member.

His visitation and memorial service are scheduled for February 4. Visitation will be from 2-4 pm with the service immediately following at 4 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home at 820 Miamisburg Centerville Road, Dayton, Ohio 45459.