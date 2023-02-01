Former White Deer Fire department treasurer headed to trial for theft

Feb. 1—MIFFLINBURG — Theft charges against the former White Deer Fire Department treasurer have been transferred to Union County Court of Common Pleas.

Leann M. Fisher, 48, of New Columbia, faces trial for a felony theft charge for allegedly stealing about $350,000 from the fire company during the past four years.

On Tuesday, she waived a preliminary hearing before District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch in Mifflinburg.

Fisher was arrested in December after White Deer Fire Company President Rod Cromley and other department members discovered nearly $200,000 in unauthorized financial transactions as they inquired about how much money was available for the purchase of new rescue vehicle.

Cromley told state police at Milton that only he and Fisher had access to the department's funds.