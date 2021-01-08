Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly Says Trump Has Poisoned Americans’ Minds, Needs to Go

Gina Harkins

Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said he watched brokenhearted and horrified as a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters broke down barricades and grappled with federal police to breach the U.S. Capitol this week.

Peaceful protests and criminal riots have occurred in the U.S., Kelly told Military.com, but what happened on Capitol Hill "is different." It was an attack on democracy, on Americans' way of life, he said.

The retired Marine Corps four-star general, who served not only as Trump's chief of staff but secretary of Homeland Security, did not use the president's name in response to questions about the storming of the Capitol, which left four dead by police accounts. But in a Thursday interview with CNN, Kelly said Trump should be removed from office, adding that if he were still a Cabinet member, he'd vote to do so.

Read Next: What Kind of Uniform Is That? Marines Drill for Inauguration in Unique Style

Trump, Kelly said, has poisoned people's minds with lies and fraud.

"I think the Cabinet should meet and discuss this because the behavior yesterday and the weeks and months before that have just been outrageous," he said.

Kelly told Military.com that Americans must be mindful of who they're electing to positions of power.

"What we need to do going forward -- what we have to do as a people -- not as Democrats, or Republicans, or Independents, but as Americans, is to ask ourselves, 'How did we ever get to this place?'" he said. "We need to look infinitely harder at who we elect."

Kelly has faced criticism for his reluctance to speak out about Trump, as well as some policies that were enacted during his time in the administration, including a 2017 travel ban that quickly barred anyone from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the U.S.

When he was the head of the Department of Homeland Security, he said it was considering separating migrant children from their parents to deter people from fleeing Central America for the U.S. border -- a policy that was put into place, leaving hundreds of parents and children still separated years later.

Kelly told CNN on Thursday that Trump's flaws weren't evident when he first met him. Once they were, he said, he stayed in his position as long as possible to "try to prevent some disaster."

The retired general, who lost his Marine officer son in Afghanistan, said Wednesday that the millions of men and women who've worn a military uniform understand the ultimate sacrifice some pay to defend U.S. democracy from overseas threats.

"We who did all of that could have never imagined, until today, that the threat could come from within -- encouraged in some cases by officials sworn to uphold that democracy," the former White House chief of staff said.

Kelly is one of three prominent retired Marine general officers who served during the Trump administration to speak out in the wake of Wednesday's mob. Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Wednesday blamed Trump for the "violent assault on our Capitol."

"His use of the Presidency to destroy trust in our election and to poison our respect for fellow citizens has been enabled by pseudo political leaders whose names will live in infamy as profiles in cowardice," Mattis said.

Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joe Dunford called Wednesday "an outrageous assault on our democracy.

"It's time for all Americans and particularly our elected officials to put our Country first," said Dunford, who before retiring pledged never to talk about Trump. "As many have said, we're better than this."

Another Marine veteran serving in Congress, Rep. Seth Moulton, a Massachusetts Democrat, is among dozens of lawmakers calling for Trump's removal from office.

Kelly credited Biden for his speech following Wednesday's breach, saying his words were "presidential and right to the heart of what we have to do to heal ourselves."

-- Gina Harkins can be reached at gina.harkins@military.com. Follow her on Twitter @ginaaharkins.

Related: Military Officers in Congress Join Call to Invoke 25th Amendment, Remove Trump

Latest Stories

  • Sen. Joe Manchin says he'd 'absolutely' oppose Biden's stimulus checks, then swiftly walks it back after stocks tank

    President-elect Joe Biden announced some economic priorities on Friday, but Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) promptly poked some holes in his plans.Biden began laying out his framework for the next round of COVID-19 relief, reports The Washington Post, and said his plans include a multi-trillion-dollar package that would provide "more direct relief flowing to families, small businesses," in part via $2,000 stimulus checks.But Manchin, who Axios notes will become an increasingly important player as a moderate in the Democrats' razor-thin Senate majority, seemed taken aback by Biden's promise. "I don't know where in the hell $2,000 came from. I swear to God I don't," he said. "That's another $400 billion dollars." Since Republicans are united in opposing larger checks, resistance from a single Democrat could throw a wrench in Biden's plans.He told the Post he would "absolutely not" support larger stimulus checks for Americans, but a spokesperson later seemed to walk back his resistance, insisting Manchin "isn't drawing a red line against" $2,000 checks, but simply "believes vaccine distribution should be a higher priority," as NBC News' Sahil Kapur put it. Perhaps realizing how consequential his hardline opposition to the plan may be, Manchin later tweeted to note he was open to discussion. "If the next round of stimulus checks goes out they should be targeted to those who need it," he wrote. Conspicuously, between Manchin's initial comments and his clarification, markets seemed to notice the potential roadblock.> Stocks dropped from all-time highs after a report that West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin will oppose further direct aid payments, denting hopes for another sweeping spending bill https://t.co/qzugAEnxpL pic.twitter.com/34WGqpsXJ3> > — Bloomberg (@business) January 8, 2021Aside from Manchin's role in the announcement, Biden's remarks on his economic plans were noteworthy in that he prioritized extending unemployment insurance, as well as sending billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments, which could help speed up COVID-19 vaccine distribution. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Twitter silences a dangerous president Indonesian passenger plane with 62 on board goes missing over Java Sea

  • Chicago police union president: Saying riots are ‘treason’ is ‘beyond ridiculous’

    ‘They get to do what they want,’ John Catanzara said of people whose efforts left a police officer dead. John Catanzara, who was elected last May as the president of the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police, is defending the people who participated in the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol that resulted in the death of a police officer.

  • Hong Kong grants bail to arrested pro-democracy activists

    Authorities in Hong Kong said Friday they have granted bail to most of the 55 pro-democracy activists who were arrested this week in a sweeping crackdown on dissent. One of the activists said they could still be charged under a tough national security law. The activists were accused of taking part in an unofficial primary election last year that authorities said was part of a plan to paralyze the Legislative Council and subvert state power.

  • Petition to Recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom Draws 1 Million Signatures

    The latest effort to recall California governor Gavin Newsom has gained more than 1 million signatures, with nine weeks left to collect the additional 500,000 that would enable the measure to be placed on the ballot.Should the recall effort receive 1.5 million total signatures by mid-March, a mid-year election would take place."The people are being heard loud and clear, and it is not a matter of IF we are going to reach our goal necessary that will trigger a recall election of Newsom, it is just when we cross the finish line," Orrin Heatlie, the Lead Proponent of the official RecallGavin2020.com, said in a statement.A senior adviser to the recall campaign, Randy Economy, previously told Fox News that it hoped to meet the benchmark required to place the measure on the ballot by mid-to late-January.He told the outlet the effort is nonpartisan, with supporters of both Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) and President Trump backing the cause.While recall initiatives in the Golden State seldom make it onto the ballot, Newsom’s public image has been marred recently by a series of controversies, including his attendance at a mask-less, not-socially-distanced indoor dinner party late last year even as he enacted strict coronavirus restrictions in the state.Economy said a number of the movement’s supporters believe the governor has mismanaged the state’s coronavirus response, particularly as it relates to small businesses.Many small business owners in the state have lost their livelihoods while big-box stores have been allowed to remain open, he said. Newsom "put corporate interests before the people of California," Economy said.In 2003, Gray Davis became the first governor to be recalled in the U.S. since 1921. The vacancy was ultimately filled by Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.

  • Rioter photographed hanging on Congress wall claims he was telling others to respect ‘sacred ground’

    Protestor says his companions wanted to ‘trash the place’ but he urged them to respect the ground

  • How Twitter users reacted to Donald Trump ban: Suspicion, anger . . . and lots of taking the mick

    Donald Trump was banned from Twitter on Friday after the social network said his tweets "risk further incitement of violence". The US president has been accused of using social media to whip up the hate groups, fascists and white supremacists who marched on the Capitol on Wednesday. After his ban from the platform was announced, Twitter users mostly reacted with ridicule and memes. Some users responded with ironic lamentations that, after 56,571 tweets, the President's long and eventful Twitter career appeared to be over.

  • Rioters who stormed US Capitol now face backlash at work

    A printing company in Maryland saw the photo on Twitter Wednesday night: an employee roaming the halls of the U.S. Capitol with a company badge around his neck. Others are facing similar repercussions at work for their participation in Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol. The printing company, Navistar Direct Marketing, declined to name the worker but said it can’t offer employment to people “demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others.”

  • National Guard Troops Deploying to DC Will Come With Lethal Weapons

    National Guard troops deploying to Washington, D.C., will have access to lethal weapons.

  • US group appeals for Pakistani woman jailed on blasphemy

    The U.S. religious watchdog appealed Friday for the rights of a Pakistani woman from the country’s minority Ahmadis who has been jailed on blasphemy charges, declaring her a prisoner of conscience and urging Prime Minister Imran Khan's government to immediately set her free. The statement by the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom said 55-year-old Ramazan Bibi was jailed last April under Pakistan's draconian blasphemy law that carries the death penalty. Under the law, anyone accused of insulting Islam can be sentenced to death if found guilty.

  • Error causes millions of stimulus payments to be deposited in wrong accounts

    Millions of pandemic stimulus payments have been deposited in incorrect customer accounts due to an Internal Revenue Service error, according to TurboTax, which is helping to distribute the payments.

  • U.S. Supreme Court's Breyer in retirement spotlight after Democratic wins

    With Democrats securing control of the U.S. Senate, some liberal activists are calling for liberal Justice Stephen Breyer to make retirement plans so Democratic President-elect Joe Biden quickly can appoint a successor to the Supreme Court's oldest member. Breyer, 82, has served on the nation's top judicial body since 1994, having been appointed by a Democratic president, Bill Clinton. Republican President Donald Trump, due to leave office on Jan. 20, appointed three justices during his four-year term, moving the court rightward with a 6-3 conservative majority.

  • Indonesian Boeing 737 crashes into the sea after taking off from Jakarta

    An aircraft carrying more than 60 people has crashed into the sea off Indonesia, officials have said. The Boeing 737-500, which belonged to the Sriwijaya Air airline, lost contact with an airport control tower shortly after taking off at 2.36pm local time. Pictures on social media claimed to show that the plane - carrying 56 passengers and six crew - had landes in the sea. Three babies were said to be on board.

  • A rioter seen in on the Senate floor in combat gear carrying zip-tie handcuffs has been identified as a decorated Air Force veteran

    Ronan Farrow of the New Yorker identified Larry Rendall Brock Jr. as a former Lietenant Colonel in the US Air Force who claimed to have won medals.

  • Pakistani PM asks Shiites to bury coal miners killed by IS

    Pakistan's prime minister on Friday appealed on protesting minority Shiites not to link the burial of 11 coal miners from their Hazara community, killed by the Islamic State group last week, to demands that he visit the mourners. Saying that the miners would not be buried until he visits the protesters amounts to blackmail, said Prime Minister Imran Khan. Since Sunday, hundreds of mourners have been rallying despite cold weather in Quetta, beside the coffins of the miners.

  • Voting machine company sues pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell over 'wild accusations'

    A voting machine company sued former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell on Friday, accusing her of spreading false conspiracy theories about November's election that Republican President Donald Trump lost to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems Inc filed the case in federal court in Washington, alleging defamation and seeking $1.3 billion in damages. Powell, a conservative activist and former federal prosecutor, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Capitol riots: Mob say ‘police on our side’, as Republican lawmaker charged for storming Congress

    Follow for all the latest fallout following the pro-Trump insurrection in Washington DC

  • 5 nations want Iran to deliver justice on downed plane

    The countries whose citizens were killed when Iran accidentally shot down a Ukrainian jetliner said Friday they want Iran “to deliver justice and make sure Iran makes full reparations to the families of the victims and affected countries.” In a joint statement marking the one-year anniversary of the Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 crash, Ukraine, Canada, Britain, Afghanistan and Sweden said they want Tehran “to provide a complete and thorough explanation of the events and decisions that led to this appalling plane crash.” Sweden earlier had said that Iran had agreed to compensate the families’ of the foreign victims.

  • India apprehends Chinese soldier for transgressing border

    The Indian army said Saturday that it had apprehended a Chinese soldier in the remote Ladakh region, where the two countries are locked in a monthslong military standoff along their disputed mountain border. An army statement said the Chinese soldier was taken into custody on Friday for transgressing into the Indian side in area South of Pangong Tso lake. China said it informed the Indian side as soon as one of its soldiers went missing "due to darkness and complicated terrain.”

  • Turkey says talks with France to normalise ties going well

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey and France are working on a roadmap to normalise ties and talks are going well, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding Ankara was ready to improve ties with its NATO ally if Paris showed the same willingness. Turkey has repeatedly traded barbs with France over policies in Syria, Libya, the eastern Mediterranean and Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as over the publication of cartoons of Prophet Mohammad in France. Paris has led a push for EU sanctions on Turkey.