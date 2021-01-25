Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows considered working at the Trump Organization because of a lack of job prospects, report says

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows considered getting a job at the Trump Organization, Politico reported on Monday.

The top aide to former President Donald Trump had looked into the employment opportunity because of a lack of job prospects, the report said.

Meadows joined the White House at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year, and quickly faced immense criticism for the Trump administration's response.

The former White House chief of staff thought about working for the Trump family business because of a lack of other job prospects, two sources familiar with the matter told Politico. The report outlines how many ex-administration officials have struggled to find new gigs after working for Trump, especially in light of the deadly Capitol siege on January 6. Trump faces an impeachment trial in the Senate after the House charged him with incitement of insurrection.

Meadows has evaded the public eye since the attack on the Capitol, though in the days and weeks prior, he had widely promoted Trump's baseless election claims of voter fraud. "We're now at well over 100 House members and a dozen Senators ready to stand up for election integrity and object to certification. It's time to fight back," Meadows said in his last tweet on his personal account, dated January 2.

The former adviser left the White House on Inauguration Day last week and attended Trump's farewell speech before the president departed for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

A spokesperson for Meadows did not immediately return Insider's request for comment.

A staunch supporter of Trump, Meadows joined the White House last spring, as the coronavirus pandemic rapidly began to spread across the country. In the following months, he was criticized for the administration's national response to the virus and its routine flouting of public health guidelines.

In May, Meadows had reportedly hosted a 70-person wedding for his daughter in Atlanta, Georgia, violating the state's COVID-19 restrictions. Meadows himself tested positive for COVID-19 in November, days after attending a packed election night party at the White House.

Meadows also came under scrutiny in October from a government watchdog that accused him of misusing campaign funds for personal spending. Before his White House role, Meadows had served in Congress, representing North Carolina for seven years.

