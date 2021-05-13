  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former White House counsel Don McGahn has agreed to a closed-door interview with lawmakers on Trump's alleged attempts to block the Russia investigation

Sinéad Baker
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
don mcgahn trump lawyher
Don McGahn. Mary Altaffer/AP

  • Don McGahn agreed to speak about Trump's alleged efforts to block the Mueller investigation.

  • A court filing said he plans to talk to the House Judiciary Committee in a closed-door interview.

  • The agreement was reached after the committee spent two years trying to get him to appear.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Former White House counsel Don McGahn has agreed to a closed-door interview with lawmakers on former President Donald Trump's alleged attempts to block the investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The House Judiciary Committee said on Wednesday that it had reached an agreement with the Biden Justice Department on McGahn, and that it expects him to appear for a transcribed interview.

"In that session, Mr. McGahn will respond to questions about Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, allegations of obstruction of justice, and former President Trump's attack on Mr. McGahn's credibility," the committee said in a statement.

A court filing showed that McGahn has agreed to speak on certain conditions: in an interview rather than at a public hearing, and members of the public, journalists, and non-Judiciary Committee lawmakers may not appear.

The filing said Trump was "not a party to this case."

NPR reported that the agreement - negotiated between McGahn's attorneys, the Judiciary Committee, and the Justice Department - came after a two-year battle to get McGahn to appear.

The committee first subpoenaed McGahn in 2019.

The Mueller report, which was released in the spring of 2019, found no evidence of conspiracy between Trump and Russia, but did not exonerate Trump on obstruction of justice.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Ex-White House lawyer McGahn agrees to U.S. House interview - panel chairman

    Don McGahn, who served as White House counsel under former U.S. President Donald Trump, has agreed to be interviewed by the House Judiciary panel after a years-long legal battle, according to the Democratic chairman of the committee. The deal follows a two-year fight for the lawyer's testimony as House Democrats sought to enforce a subpoena for McGahn's testimony as part of its investigation into Trump's efforts to impede former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation that documented Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. McGahn, who left his post in late 2018 halfway through Trump's four-year term, had declined to testify in May 2019.

  • Former Trump White House counsel Don McGahn agrees to House panel interview on Russia report

    Former White House counsel Don McGahn agreed Wednesday to speak with the House Judiciary Committee about former President Trump's alleged attempts to obstruct the Russia investigation — with certain conditions, per a court filing.Why it matters: The agreement ends a two-year standoff after McGahn, a key player in former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, repeatedly refused to agree to a subpoena for testimony — resulting in the matter being taken to court.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Breaking: Here's the Donald McGahn agreement to speak to US House Judiciary: https://t.co/hcswwuUBeW pic.twitter.com/cFSZ3fjUbY— Mike Scarcella (@MikeScarcella) May 13, 2021 Of note: One of the conditions is that the committee conducts a "transcribed interview" to happen behind closed doors, rather than calling for McGhan to testify at a public hearing, according to the filing.The big picture: The Judiciary committee and the Biden administration announced Tuesday they had "reached an agreement in principle" in the case of McGhan.The Mueller report found no evidence of a Trump campaign conspiracy with Russia, but his team compiled 10 different episodes where the former president may have potentially committed obstruction of justice. Trump was never charged over the matter.The Judiciary committee stressed in its Tuesday court filing that Trump isn't a party to the McGahn case and is "not a party to the agreement."What they're saying: Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) said in a statement Wednesday, "When the former President vowed to fight 'all of the subpoenas' aimed at his Administration, he began a dangerous campaign of unprecedented obstruction. We begin to bring that era of obstruction to an end today."The other side: Representatives for Trump did not immediately return Axios' request for comment. But his spokesperson Jason Miller said Tuesday that the former president hadn't agreed to the deal and he was reviewing his options as he regarded communications with close advisers as confidential, per Politico. Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Kevin McCarthy's staff were accused of hanging up on a DC cop who defended the Capitol from rioters and wants the GOP to take it seriously

    Rep. Eric Swalwell accused McCarthy's team of having cut the officer off, who is trying to get greater recognition of the impact of the Capitol riot.

  • Project Veritas planned on hiring woman to go undercover to lure H.R. McMaster and FBI agents into saying bad things about Trump, new report says

    The conservative group planned to bait H.R. McMaster into saying something damaging about Trump that would get him fired, The New York Times reports.

  • More than 100 Republicans, including former governors and lawmakers, are threatening to form a third party if the GOP doesn't split from Trump

    The group plans to release a letter outlining its threat on Thursday, The New York Times and Reuters reported.

  • Trump asked for troops to do 'whatever was necessary' to protect demonstrators who went on to storm the Capitol

    Trump told his acting defense secretary to do whatever was necessary to protect supporters "executing their constitutionally protected rights."

  • Liz Cheney says the Capitol riot investigation 'threatens' GOP lawmakers because they 'played a role they should not have been playing'

    Cheney said there's no legitimate reason for Republican lawmakers to oppose a commission solely focused on investigating the Capitol riot.

  • In a report suppressed under Trump, the EPA has said for the first time that humans caused the climate crisis

    The EPA's annual Climate Change Indicators report came out on Wednesday after a four-year pause during the Trump administration.

  • Oprah Winfrey comforts Ellen DeGeneres after the 'profound day' the host just had

    Most of Ellen DeGeneres' recent coverage hasn't been kind. But Oprah Winfrey, her talk-show peer, found common ground with DeGeneres in a new interview.

  • Shoppers say this best-selling $29 maxi dress is perfect for summer: 'So soft and comfy'

    Add this affordable fashion find to your summer wardrobe.

  • ‘Covid Zero’ Havens Find Reopening Harder Than Taming Virus

    (Bloomberg) -- A smattering of places, mainly across the Asia Pacific region, have seen breathtaking victories in the battle against Covid-19 by effectively wiping it out within their borders. Now they face a fresh test: rejoining the rest of the world, which is still awash in the pathogen.In some ways, the success of “Covid Zero” locations is becoming a straitjacket. As cities like New York and London return to in-person dealmaking and business as usual -- tolerating hundreds of daily cases as vaccination gathers pace -- financial hubs like Singapore and Hong Kong risk being left behind as they maintain stringent border curbs and try to stamp out single-digit flareups.After a brutal 18 months that claimed 3.3 million lives worldwide, nations like China, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand have suffered fewer deaths during the entire pandemic than many countries, even highly vaccinated ones, continue to log in a matter of days.That achievement has allowed people to have largely normal lives for much of the past year. Some haven’t even had to wear masks. But sustaining this vaunted status has also required stop-start lockdown cycles, near-blanket bans on international travel and strict quarantine policies. The few travelers permitted to enter have had to spend weeks in total confinement, unable to leave a hotel room.Now that mass inoculation drives are allowing other parts of the world to normalize and open up to international travel, experts and residents are starting to question whether walling off from Covid is worth the trade-off, if implemented long-term.“The whole world is not going to be Covid Zero,” said Rupali Limaye, director of behavioral and implementation science at the International Vaccine Access Center at Johns Hopkins School of Public Health. “That’s not an option here.”Aggressive reactions to tiny caseloads may seem overblown to observers in countries facing thousands of infections a day, but the aim is to snuff out coronavirus before more disruptive restrictions like months-long lockdowns are needed -- and largely the strategy has worked. Still, the slower pace of vaccination in these places, and the threat of new variants, has meant that measures have become more and more onerous.New York currently logs 95 new daily cases per million people, and the U.S. has just lifted its mask mandate for those vaccinated. Singapore found just 4.2 new cases per million on Thursday, boosting locally acquired cases to the highest level since July last year, and is returning to restrictions it last imposed a year ago, banning dining-in and limiting gatherings to two people. The resurgence is also putting its highly-anticipated travel bubble with Hong Kong in doubt.Read more: Singapore to Return to Lockdown Mode for One Month as Cases RiseMeanwhile, Taiwan recorded 16 local cases on Wednesday -- a daily record high -- and promptly restricted access to gyms and other public venues. In Hong Kong, anyone living in the same building as a person infected with a new Covid variant was required to spend as much as three weeks in government isolation until the policy changed last week. Australia has said that it likely won’t open its international borders until the second half of 2022.“Because we have been so successful, we are even more risk-averse than we were before,” said Peter Collignon, a professor of infectious diseases at the Australian National University Medical School in Canberra.“We are very intolerant of letting any Covid come into the country,” he said. “The fear has almost gotten out of proportion to what the risk is.”Paying the PriceContinued isolation is the price these places will have to pay to maintain this approach in the longer term, as other parts of the world learn to tolerate some infections as long as medical systems aren’t overwhelmed.Most experts agree that the virus is unlikely to disappear completely. Instead, it is expected to become endemic, meaning it will circulate at some level without sparking the deadly outbreaks seen since late 2019.To maintain zero infection rates, these economies will have to implement measures that are harsher and more strict, said Donald Low, professor at the Institute of Public Policy of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.“This is neither wise nor tenable for much longer,” he said. “All this puts the places that have done well to suppress Covid-19 so far at a serious disadvantage as their societies -- not having been exposed to the possibility of Covid-19 becoming endemic -- are not willing to accept any relaxation of measures that may put their health at risk.”Meanwhile, many countries -- particularly those in the west that are awash in vaccines -- are starting to reopen.Travelers from England and Scotland will be permitted to visit a dozen countries without quarantining from 17 May. In the U.S., where about 35,000 people were diagnosed with the virus on May 12, the strict quarantine rules that prevented the import of the pathogen to Covid Zero countries never existed. Most states are starting to lift their pandemic restrictions and 25 have removed them completely.For Hong Kong and Singapore, the drawbacks of maintaining an elimination strategy as financial centers like London and New York City re-open may be significant. As aviation hubs and financial centers, both cities’ economies are particularly reliant on travel, compared to export-led economies such as China and Australia that can stomach being shut for longer. In 2019, Hong Kong was the world’s most popular city with international visitors -- even after months of political unrest -- while Singapore came in fourth place. London was at No. 5 and New York at No. 11.Vaccination LagA major obstacle to reopening is the slow vaccine rollout in these Covid havens, due to a combination of supply limitations and citizens’ lack of urgency about fronting up for shots.China has administered enough vaccinations for about 12% of its population. In Australia, the figure is 5% and in New Zealand, just 3%. Meanwhile, more than one-third of the U.S. -- and more than one quarter of the U.K. -- is fully protected, as those countries’ failure to mitigate the spread of Covid meant vaccination was prioritized.In places with very few infections, the public hasn’t developed the searing fear of the virus that emerged in the U.S., Europe, India and Brazil, where many families were cut off from dying loved ones or left unable to visit elderly relatives in care facilities.In fact many residents fear the vaccine more than the virus. Reports of routine side effects including fever and injection-site pain, as well as rare and potentially deadly complications like blood clots, have put people off. The lack of an immediate threat from Covid means some people would rather wait until the vaccines are more progressed.New VariantsNot everyone agrees that elimination can’t be pursued long-term. For Michael Baker, professor of public health at the University of Otago in Wellington, New Zealand, the approach’s benefits are evident in how deaths in the country -- from any cause -- actually dropped in 2020.“The evidence is overwhelming for zero Covid if you can achieve it,” he said. “If there had been the commitment to having elimination as the first option, we may have been able to eliminate it entirely and avoided this global disaster.”He’s still hopeful that the strategy will be more broadly adopted with the help of vaccination, so that coronavirus will follow the measles model rather than an endemic one.“With the measles approach, you largely stop outbreaks in every country that has high coverage,” he said.Nonetheless, Covid havens face a growing dilemma. If vaccinations don’t pick up pace, they risk being stuck in a perpetual cycle, unable to move past the pandemic.“If their vaccination rates are low, that further jeopardizes their ability to open up,” Low said. “If so, the earlier ‘victory’ of these places over Covid-19 would have been a Pyrrhic one.”(Updates to add new Singapore restrictions. An earlier update added daily case data for New York and Singapore, and new U.S. mask rules.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Did the coronavirus escape from a lab? The idea deserves a second look, scientists say

    Scientists are urging their colleagues to dig deeper into the origins of the coronavirus behind the pandemic, including the possibility of a lab escape.

  • India hits record high daily virus deaths

    India's daily coronavirus-linked death count has hit 4205, setting a new daily record and taking the total fatalities due to the disease in the country past 250,000.A total of 348,421 new infections have been reported since Tuesday, according to a federal health ministry bulletin.

  • 3 Easy and Delicious Recipes for the Perfect Spring Picnic

    Ditch the dining room table and head outdoors.

  • Brady-Prescott kicks off NFL season plus a return to London

    The NFL is returning to London in October and Tom Brady begins his pursuit of an eighth Super Bowl title against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys when Tampa Bay hosts the league’s annual kickoff game on Sept. 9. The first game in London since the coronavirus pandemic will be played on Oct. 10 as the Atlanta Falcons face the New York Jets. A week later, the Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Miami Dolphins.

  • GOP congressman urges Biden to work with Republicans on immigration

    Rep. Tony Gonzales speaks out about the border crisis and the backlash over Rep. Liz Cheney.

  • Indian, South African coronavirus variants found in Americas, WHO expert says

    The four most worrying coronavirus variants have been detected in virtually all countries and territories of the Americas, but although they are more transmissible there is no evidence they are more lethal, a World Health Organization expert said on Thursday. The vaccines that are being administered in the region do provide more protection against the variants, Jairo Mendez, a WHO infectious diseases expert said in a webinar by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). The newest variant, the Indian B.1.617 variant, has been detected in cases in eight countries of the Americas, including Canada and the United States, he said.

  • The Latest: Philippine president eases lockdown in capital

    The Philippine president has eased a coronavirus lockdown in the bustling capital and adjacent provinces to fight economic recession and hunger but still barred public gatherings this month, when many Roman Catholic summer religious festivals are held. After an alarming surge in infections that started in March started to ease, President Rodrigo Duterte announced in televised remarks Thursday night that Metropolitan Manila and four nearby provinces, a region of more than 25 million people, would be placed under a so-called “general community quarantine,” which allows essential businesses and tourist destinations to expand operations, in the last half of the month. “Forgo to congregate, to crowd and to hold,” Duterte said, warning village officials he would hold them responsible if quarantine restrictions were breached.

  • Former Ohio State star among 2 quarterbacks trying out at Dallas Cowboys rookie camp

    2020 seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci is ineligible to participate in the Cowboys rookie mini camp on Friday and Saturday.

  • Former Myanmar beauty queen joins armed struggle against junta

    A former Myanmar beauty queen has joined the ranks of ethnic insurgents opposing the ruling junta, posting photos of herself on Facebook in a jungle setting with an assault rifle. A military takeover and the ousting of the civilian government on February 1 plunged the Southeast Asian country into crisis, and close to 800 people have been killed by security forces in a violent post-coup crackdown. "Today marks 100 days since we lost everything," wrote Htar Htet Htet, 32, in her social media post. “The time has come to fight back.” The coup ended the country's decade-long experiment with democracy after half a century of military rule. There have been several reports of young activists fleeing a military manhunt and taking refuge in the restive border homelands of Myanmar’s ethnic minorities. Others are believed to have chosen voluntarily to take up arms training alongside rebels who have waged insurgencies against the military for decades as they seek to secure more autonomy for their communities.