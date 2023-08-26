Former White House lawyer on Trump mug shot: ‘he looks like a Batman villain’

Former White House lawyer Ty Cobb on Friday commented on former President Trump’s historic mug shot, saying he looks like “a Batman villain.”

“This is the first time that a former president and his colleagues have been charged with a heinous crime like this, this is the first presidential former presidential mugshot, you know we’ve ever seen,” Cobb told CNN’s Brianna Keilar on Friday. “And while he looks like a Batman villain in his mugshot, he’s still entitled to all the rights and privileges of a criminal defendant.”

Pressed by Keilar on when the Georgia election case will wrap up, Cobb suggested the appeals process could slow it down — especially as several of Trump’s 18 co-defendants have asked for either a speedier trial or for their case to be moved to a different court.

“There’s a good chance they could still be arguing about what court this would be tried in federal or state court a year from now after, after appeals,” Cobb said on Friday. “I think this is an appealable issue.”

Asked about Trump’s self-reported height and weight during his booking — and rumors he misrepresented them — Cobb said it wouldn’t provide any material value to the case.

“It’s just another insight into Trump’s psyche and how driven he is by whatever facts that he can get out that he thinks will make him more appealable to others,” he said.

Cobb’s comments come a day after Trump turned himself in to Fulton County jail over charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. The former president and his 18 co-defendants were given until noon on Friday to surrender.

Kenneth Chesebro, the lawyer who drafted the fake electors memo, pushed for a quick trial and was granted an Oct. 23 start date by Judge Scott McAfee on Thursday. On Friday, former Trump attorney Sidney Powell also filed a motion for a speedy trial.

“It is a strategic move, and I admire those,” Cobb said, responding to Chesebro’s initial request, adding, “Now he’s in a situation where he may have to go to trial with Sidney Powell, which I have to say of all the defendants in In this entire case, is the last person I would want to be alone in a courtroom with if I was another defendant.”

While Cobb suggested he still believed the bulk of the trials would take at least two years for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to prosecute, he said it is “highly likely” that Chesebro and Powell’s trials would be quick.

“I do think under Georgia Law, which is quite demanding, that it is highly likely that Powell and Chesebro do go to trial quickly,” he said. “I’m not sure how that how that will work out.”

“I personally think they are in great danger, but it’s their choice,” Cobb added.

