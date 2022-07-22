Former White House officials say Trump did not call for any defense against Jan. 6 rioters
Former White House officials testified that former president Donald Trump did not call for any assistance to the Capitol during the riots.
During the Jan. 6 House select committee hearing on Thursday, a Secret Service witness said as rioters breached Capitol, Secret Service agents at the Capitol "didn't sound good right now" and had discussions of reinforcement. The Secret Service radio log also revealed that agents were told to "say goodbye" to family members.
ABC News' Sarah Isgur and former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake discuss Thursday's Jan 6. hearing that will focus on former President Donald Trump’s failure to act during the riot.
An anonymous White House security official told the Jan. 6 select committee that Vice President Mike Pence’s Secret Service detail feared for their lives on Jan. 6.
Retired Metropolitan police Sgt. Mark Robinson, who was assigned to former President Donald Trump's motorcade on Jan. 6, told the House committee that he was informed by a Secret Service agent that there was a "heated discussion about going to the capitol."
Crucially, the security official's testimony appears to confirm part of what Cassidy Hutchinson previously testified.
During the Jan. 6 hearing on Thursday, testimony from a former White House employee and a Secret Service detail said then-President Trump was adamant about going to the Capitol after the Jan. 6 rally, and there was a heated exchange among agents.