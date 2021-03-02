  • Oops!
Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she was shocked that Trump's January 6 rally turned violent

Ashley Collman
·2 min read
kayleigh mcenany
Kayleigh McEnany, the former White House press secretary, on Fox News. Fox News

The former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said she was shocked that the pro-Trump "Stop the Steal" rally on January 6 turned violent.

In her first interview since leaving the White House, McEnany told Fox News that she had expected the rally for then-President Donald Trump to be peaceful. Those events have a history of violence, and law-enforcement agencies had issued warnings about the rally.

"I think that at the beginning of the day, before everyone went to the rally, everyone was expecting peace," McEnany said. "We had been to hundreds of rallies - I've probably been to hundreds at this point, certainly many dozens - and they were nothing but peaceful events, and we expected that day to be the same.

"And then as those events transpired, it was disbelief, shock, somber, sad, horrified by the violence, and it was a very hard, difficult day in the White House, there is no doubt."

McEnany said the mood in the White House was a "synonymous feeling" of horror when the Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attack that resulted in five deaths, including the Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.

McEnany said "everyone" was "just completely condemning the actions of that day."

While multiple White House staffers and Cabinet members resigned after the riot, Trump was said to have been pleased with the violence. One former aide told CNN in early February that Trump was "loving watching the Capitol mob," while officials told The New York Times that Trump was initially pleased with the violence and ignored aides' attempts to get him to intervene.

McEnany's final White House press conference was a two-minute affair held the day after the riot. She condemned the violence, calling it "appalling, reprehensible, and antithetical to the American way."

She packed up her office a week later and reportedly finished out her days on the job working remotely from her home in Florida.

Read the original article on Business Insider

