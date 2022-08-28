Former White House press secretary says Trump's changing of his messaging of his Mar-a-Lago raid shows that he's nervous: 'It's very telling'

Stephanie Grisham; Donald Trump. AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File; AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Earlier this month, the FBI seized classified documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Trump has changed his messaging and defense to the raid several times.

Stephanie Grisham told CNN the switch in messages, shows that Trump is nervous.

Former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said former President Donald Trump's change in messaging following the Mar-a-Lago raid shows he's probably nervous.

"I think he's got to be concerned. I don't know how he's not. I mean, the man is under investigation six, seven, eight ways, different investigations. And now people have gone into his home and removed actual evidence. I think the fact that he keeps changing his messaging to me as somebody who worked for him for so long -- that is very telling," Grisham told CNN's Jim Acosta.

Grisham said Trump would normally stick to one message and double down on it "even if it's absolutely the wrong message this time."

She said Trump changed his message several times including alleging the FBI planted evidence and calling for the release of the affidavit.

The FBI seized 11 sets of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago including some that were marked as "top secret" and may have concerned nuclear weapons.

On Friday, the Justice Department released a heavily redacted version of the affidavit to search the estate.

Grisham said Trump later took issue with the redactions.

"They just want to see what the redactions are because they want to see who's talking to them and they want to see exactly what the DOJ has so they can start crafting messages against it," Grisham said.

She added that she thinks Trump is nervous.

"This isn't like him to change his message so often. He's much better at PR than that. I know that sounds silly, but usually when he just triples down on anything -- no matter how bonkers or false it is, he gets away with it," Grisham said.

