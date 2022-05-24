Former White House press secretary to join MSNBC cable network -statement

FILE PHOTO: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing at the White House
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who left her job in Democratic President Joe Biden's administration on May 13, will join MSNBC cable network and streaming services this fall, the network said.

Psaki, who was White House communications director for then-President Barack Obama, will also appear on NBC and special election programming for November congressional races and the 2024 presidential election, MSNBC President Rashida Jones said.

"Jen’s sharp wit and relatability combined with the mastery of the subjects she covers have made her a household name across the nation," Jones said.

Psaki, 43, resumed traditional daily White House press briefings after the tradition was abandoned by the administration of President Donald Trump.

Trump, a Republican, had a contentious relationship with news media organizations, which he branded an "enemy of the people." By the time Trump left office in 2021, White House briefings had become sporadic. His penultimate press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, left the job after eight months during which she held no regular press briefings.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

