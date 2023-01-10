Former White House press secretary Sanders takes oath to become first female governor of Arkansas

Jezebel

Last week, amid photos showing pathological liar George Santos (R-NY) sitting alone on the House Floor and an accidental (?) press release saying he’d be sworn in when it hadn’t happened yet, many of us wondered who, exactly, would be willing to work for this man. Well: It turns out there are several ultra-right-wing shitheads who are more than happy to sacrifice any dignity they may have had by joining this man’s congressional staff.