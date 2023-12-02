Former White House senior policy adviser named new director of UND's Department of Indigenous Health

Dec. 1—GRAND FORKS — David R. Wilson has been named the inaugural associate vice president for health research and chair of UND's world-first Department of Indigenous Health, the university has announced. Dr. Wilson's first day will be Jan. 1.

"It is an absolute honor to be selected to continue the outstanding work in health research ongoing at UND's medical and health sciences college and across the university," Wilson said in a statement released Friday, Dec. 1, by the university.

Wilson is a member of the Navajo Nation, born to Tódich'ii'nii (Bitter Water Clan) and born for the Honágháahnii (One-Walks-Around Clan), and most recently worked as a senior policy adviser with the White House Council on Native American Affairs in Washington D.C., according to the release. He has also served as the inaugural director of the National Institutes of Health's Tribal Health Research Office.

He was the keynote speaker at UND medical school's Indigenous Trauma and Resilience Research Center's inaugural symposium in 2022.

As chair, Wilson will provide strategic leadership and direction for all aspects of health research across the university, the release said. He will report directly to UND Dean and Vice President for Health Affairs Joshua Wynne, and will work closely with incoming

Vice President for Research and Economic Development Scott Snyder.

"I am so pleased that we have been able to recruit Dr. Wilson to serve as chair of the Department of Indigenous Health following

the departure of inaugural chair Dr. Don Warne

for Johns Hopkins University about a year ago," Wynne said in a statement. "Dr. Mel Nadeau has done a stellar job as interim chair and I know that she is looking forward to Dave's arrival in January. And given that Scott Snyder will join UND around the same time as Dave, UND's research enterprise will be infused with new energy and talent in the very near future."

Wilson will also serve as an instructor, co-instructor and guest lecturer for Indigenous Health Ph.D. and Master of Public Health students, as well as a mentor and academic adviser for doctoral students. As professor and department chair, he will be responsible for the personnel, administrative, educational and research operations of the Department of Indigenous Health.

Wilson said he hopes to solidify and expand the medical school's relationship with American Indian tribes in the region.

"I am eager to begin working side by side with local tribal communities to address health-related challenges through education and research," he said in a statement. "The United States of America and tribal communities are relying on educational institutions like the University of North Dakota to produce the next generations of researchers and health care providers. These researchers and providers will discover and develop innovative health interventions and treatments to improve the quality of life for all Americans."