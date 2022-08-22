Former Wichita chiropractors, brothers, accused of $3.7 million in healthcare fraud

Two former Wichita chiropractors and brothers have been indicted by a grand jury in Wichita, accused of committing healthcare fraud that resulted in payments of $3.7 million.

Bradley Eck, 54 and Todd Eck 58, both from Wichita, are alleged to have received the payments from Medicare and Tricare between 2017 and 2019, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office for Kansas..

The pair are “accused of allegedly creating several business and misrepresenting the ownership of the enterprises in the documents, submitting false billing for medical services not administered to patients, using a physician’s provider number without his authorization and falsifying the physician’s electronic signature indicating on documents that he performed medical procedures he did not,” the release read.

Four businesses were created in three years the brothers are alleged to have participated in healthcare fraud. The indictment lists the following businesses owned by the brothers: Vibrant Life for Kansas, Missouri Pain Care Group, Tulsa Pain Care Group and Antidote Medical Partners.

The Kansas Board of Healing Arts website shows both Bradley and Todd have had multiple disciplinary actions and fines. Bradley’s license was revoked in January 2013; Todd’s license was revoked in May 2018, according to the indictment.

The release listed these charges: one count of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud, two counts of false statements related to healthcare matters, one count of healthcare fraud, three counts of aggravated identity theft, two counts of money laundering and one count of money laundering conspiracy.