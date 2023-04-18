Former Wichita cop sentenced for driving under the influence in Newton

A former Wichita police officer was sentenced last month to a year of supervised probation after he pleaded no contest to drunken driving in Newton.

Newton police arrested Louis Hebert on Oct. 8 after he was caught driving and in possession of a gun while intoxicated at 1300 Washington Rd. in Newton. Hebert, who lives in Newton, was off duty at the time, authorities said previously.

Hebert, 47, had been working for the Wichita Police Department for two years and had been assigned to the agency’s Field Services division when he was arrested and booked into the Harvey County Jail in the case. His employment ended on March 8, WPD spokesman Officer Trevor Macy said by email Tuesday.

Newton Municipal Court documents show Hebert was initially charged with three crimes: driving under the influence of alcohol, improper driving on a laned roadway and driving on a sidewalk. He pleaded no contest and was found guilty of driving under the influence on Feb. 23. The other charges were dismissed. He was sentenced on March 23.

In addition to the probation, Hebert was sentenced to five days of confinement, court records show. He was ordered to serve two of those at the Harvey County Jail. The rest could be served as house arrest, according to the documents. The court also imposed a $1,250 fine and payment of other costs, including court and jail fees, court records say.

Hebert’s probation has an underlying jail term of 180 days, which he could be ordered to serve if he fails to follow the conditions of his probation. Those include not consuming or possessing drugs or alcohol, completing substance abuse treatment, participation in a DUI victim impact class and reporting monthly to a probation officer, according to court records.