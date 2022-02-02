Former Wichita County commissioner Lee Harvey targeted in criminal probe

The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a criminal investigation of former Wichita County commissioner Lee Harvey.

Sheriff David Duke would not discuss details of the probe, but said it involved use of county personnel and county equipment. He said the alleged offenses occurred during about the last year of Harvey’s term, which ended in 2020.

“There were things he was doing in his precinct that someone believed was illegal. We interviewed several people and some employees that did reveal information that some activities had been going on that would warrant to continue investigating,” Duke said. “Once we actually started learning some information about some activities that was verifiable as far as witness accounts, I did meet with the District Attorney’s Office. Once we started gathering some of the information we were getting from some former employees, the DA suggested we send it to the state attorney general’s office.”

Duke said his office is still in the process of turning information over to the Criminal Investigations Division of the Texas Attorney General’s Office. He said the offenses he is investigating would be classified as Abuse of Office by a Public Servant and might qualify as misdemeanors or state jail felonies.

The sheriff said the allegations involve multiple incidents.

Duke said the allegations originally went to the Texas Rangers, who usually investigate allegations against county officials, but they returned it to the sheriff because Harvey was no longer in office when the allegations surfaced.

Harvey denied any wrongdoing and said the probe was politically motivated. He is trying to regain his post and is challenging incumbent commissioner Mickey Fincannon in the March 1 Republican Primary.

Harvey said he knows of two incidents that might be in question. One involves a building on FM 369 the Texas Forestry Service rented from him, getting a lowered rent in exchange for placing gravel and TxDOT road millings on the property.

"They're accusing me of using county employees and equipment to put a parking lot in. We did not do that. There was not a single county employee out there," Harvey said.

Harvey said another incident was when his crews were doing bridge work on Roller Road and temporarily stored dirt and equipment on private property, a project that was approved by the commissioners' court. Afterwards county crews spread dirt to level the owner's property.

Harvey said a passerby complained county crews were working on private property.

"That's the only other thing that I know of," he said.

He also blasted his political opponent and Duke.

"It's a week before early voting. Mickey Fincannon is being endorsed by the sheriff. They're buddy-buddies and I think they're just having a little power play with old Lee," he said. "But I'm going to tell you right now I'm not guilty of doing anything that benefitted Lee."

Harvey predicted nothing would come from the investigation.

No Democrat entered the race so the winner of the Republican Primary will take the office.

