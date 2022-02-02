Former Wichita Falls tennis standout pleads guilty to injury to a child, avoids jail time

A Wichita Falls man who was once a high school and college tennis standout pleaded guilty this week to injury to a child in 78th District Court, according to court records.

As part of a plea deal, two charges of child sex crimes were dismissed Tuesday against Bradley Carson Prigmore, 39, in return for his guilty plea Monday to serious mental injury of a child, according to court documents.

Prigmore pleaded guilty to causing serious mental injury to a child younger than 14 on April 9, 2017, court filings show.

The charges dismissed Tuesday included indecency with a child in connection with April 9, 2017, allegations and aggravated sexual assault of a child in connection with Sept. 4, 2016, allegations.

A Texas Ranger conducted the investigation for those cases, according to court documents.

On Monday, 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy placed Prigmore on 10 years of deferred adjudication probation and ordered him to pay a $1,500 fine and $395 in court costs, according to court documents.

The first degree felony is punishable by up to life in prison.

If Prigmore successfully serves his term of probation, he avoids a felony conviction on his record.

During his probation, he isn't allowed to directly communicate with any child under 17, according to the conditions of his probation.

The Wichita County District Attorney's Office provided unusual detail in court records about the dismissal of the two charges.

Prigmore's plea agreement went forward in full consultation with the victim's mother and maternal grandparents, according to the dismissal order filed Tuesday.

"They fully supported this plea as they were deeply concerned about the victim's ability emotionally to testify at trial and the damage having to testify would do to the victim," according to the document.

They believed the plea was in the child's best interest, according to the document.

"As they are protective and working with counselors for their daughter’s healing, the State highly valued their concerns for their daughter in this resolution," according to the document.

The DA's Office requested the dismissals, which were ordered by Justice of the Peace Judy Baker, court documents show.

A 2001 graduate of Wichita Falls High School, Prigmore played for the University of Oklahoma in the Big 12 Conference, according to Times Record News archives.

He was a two-time state tournament qualifier in high school. Prigmore finished second in the boys doubles finals in 1999 and advanced to the state semifinals in boys singles in 2001.

He competed in top junior events in Texas and the U.S. for several years, according to TRN archives.

