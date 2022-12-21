Former Wichita officer who had sex with inmate in parking lot loses license: official

A former Wichita police officer who would sign an inmate out of work release to take him to church but then instead go have sex in a parking lot had her law enforcement license revoked last month.

Madison Callender also sent nude photos of herself to the inmate’s Kansas Department of Corrections-issued phone and sent and checked messages from the inmate while on duty, the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training reported.

And when department blocked her contact with the inmate, Callender tried to set up her mother as a contact with the inmate instead, KSCPOST reported in a summary about Callender’s certification being revoked. KSCPOST oversees officer certifications in Kansas.

Callender worked for the Kansas Department of Corrections from July to December in 2020 and then with the Wichita Police Department from January to November in 2021. She appeared as a recruit in a police training video in April 2021.

She supervised the inmate, who is identified in the KSCPOST summary by initials, while working for the Kansas Department of Corrections. She knew he was an “incarcerated convicted felon” when they started a relationship in July 2021, the summary says.

She gave inconsistent information about how the relationship started, the summary says.

To a police investigator, she said the inmate contacted her on Facebook and she gave him her number. To a KSCPOST investigator, she said they started talking when she ran into the inmate at Walmart while he was on a sanctioned release, then he later contacted her on Facebook.

Callender would sign out the inmate from work release on Sundays to take him to church and have sex in a nearby parking lot, the summary says, adding that “there was a reasonable anticipation that they could be viewed by others.” She told the police department it happened four or five times and a KSCPOST investigator that it happened once or twice.

The inmate also had his phone seized once nude photos were found on it, the summary says, so Callender and inmate then had to communicate through the monitored jail messaging system. They sent 1,244 messages from September to October 2021, including 38 she sent and 41 she read while on duty.

“(Callender) and B.S. exchanged messages indicating the need to be careful in their communications as KDOC was monitoring the conversation,” the summary says. “Once her phone access to B.S. was restricted, (Callender) attempted to circumvent the KDOC system and have her mother authorized as a contact with B.S.”