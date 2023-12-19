Former Wichita officer loses police certification after being accused of child sex crimes

A former Wichita police officer has been stripped of his law enforcement certification after he pleaded guilty to battery in connection with accusations of child sex crimes.

Joshua Hageman was a Wichita officer from July 2016 to February 2021. He was initially charged in May 2020 with two counts of indecent liberties with a child stemming from an incident in 2012 when he was 20, The Eagle reported.

Hageman pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a felony, and battery before his trial and was sentenced in August to 24 months of probation with an underlying 13-month prison sentence if he violated his probation, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office previously said.

Contacted by phone, Hageman did not want to comment on his license being revoked.

The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training, known as KS-CPOST, gave this summary in the revocation order documents:

A police report was made on Jan. 29, 2020 after a woman accused Hageman of inappropriately touching her in 2012 when she was 15.

On July 16, 2012, two teenage girls both 15 were at a home with other people drinking alcohol. Hageman was also there.

Later that night, both girls fell asleep on couches in the basement of the home. One girl reported waking up to Hageman kissing her on the mouth. She told him to stop.

The same girl woke up again to Hageman kissing her on the neck and inappropriately touching her. She also reported vaguely remembering Hageman going over to the other girl and kissing her.

The other girl woke up to Hageman kissing her on the mouth. He left after she panicked and called her boyfriend.